NBA star Dwight Howard visits Varanasi for ‘spiritual journey’, hails PM Modi for reforming the holy city

April 29
16:27 2022
VARANASI: NBA star Dwight Howard has hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reforming the holy city of Varanasi, after making a visit to the place recently for a ‘spiritual journey’ that ‘rejuvenated his soul’.

“At peace with myself and the world after a visit to Varanasi. A spiritual journey that has rejuvenated the soul. Congratulations @narendramodi for the magical reformation of the holy city. Varanasi has inspired so many legends, I am humbled. I am sure the reincarnation of this sacred city will inspire many more. @pixstoryapp,” posted Howard on Instagram.

The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department also acknowledged the visit of the basketball player.

traveled to #Varanasi. He enjoyed witnessing the transcendental Ganga Aarti and shared his experience on his visit to this ancient city of spirituality & culture.

Howard currently plays as a Centre-Forward for Los Angles Lakers in National Basketball Association (NBA), the North American professional basketball league. (ANI)

