Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

NC, Congress join hands to contest Kashmir bypolls

March 15
03:29 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NC, Congress join hands to contest Kashmir bypollsSRINAGAR: The National Conference and Congress today decided to jointly contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha bypolls in Jammu and Kashmir, in a bid to put up a “combined fight against the ruling PDP-BJP coalition.”

The main opposition parties of the state said National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah will contest from Srinagar constituency, while JKPCC chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir will face the bypoll from Anantnag.

“For the past few days, both the parties – NC and Congress conducted internal exercises and came to the conclusion that if we really want to defeat the candidates of the present government in Srinagar and Anantnag Parliamentary constituencies, the best thing to do is to fight the elections jointly.

“So we have decided that from Srinagar constituency, we will put up an NC candidate and from Anantnag, a Congress candidate,” National Conference working president Omar Abdullah told reporters here.

He was flanked by Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Ghulam Ahmad Mir and other NC and Congress leaders.

“We will try to put up a combined fight. All my colleagues from south Kashmir will work for Mir’s success.

Similarly, Mir has assured me that Congress and its friends will make efforts to make Farooq successful by a huge majority,” the former chief minister said.

The ruling PDP has fielded Mufti Tassaduq Hussain, cinematographer-turned-politician son of PDP founder late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, from Anantnag seat. The seat was vacated by Hussain’s sister and Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

The party also announced that Nazir Ahmad Khan, who recently joined the PDP from Congress, would fight the by-polls from the prestigious Srinagar Lok Sabha seat.

While Srinagar constituency will go to polls on April 9, polling in Anantnag seat will be held on April 12.

Anantnag seat fell vacant in June last after Mehbooba won the assembly bypolls, as required by law, to continue as the Chief Minister. The Srinagar Lok Sabha seat was vacated by former PDP leader Tariq Hamid Karra, who had resigned last year in September in protest against alleged “brutalities” on Kashmir protesters.

Karra, who had won the election against Farooq, joined Congress afterwards.–PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

ADVERTISEMENT


Star to Hotstar

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Submit Feedback – Website Department 

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us on twiter



Polls

Will Congress revival last till Parliamentary elections?

  • Yes (50%, 2 Votes)
  • No (50%, 2 Votes)

Total Voters: 4

Loading ... Loading ...


E-paper


Epaper

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Facebook

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.