NCAIA Honors Ambassador Dr. Ausaf Sayeed in Chicago

CHICAGO: The National Council of Asian Indian Associations [NCAIA] hosted a reception in honor of visiting Ambassador Dr. Ausaf Sayeed on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Schaumburg India Banquets in Schaumburg, a Chicago suburb. Dr. Sayeed is currently the Indian Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Ambassador Dr. Ausaf Sayeed earlier served as the Consul General of India in Chicago from 2013-2017.

Community figures at the meet paid glowing tributes to Dr. Sayeed for his distinguished diplomatic career spanning over three decades and applauded the history of significant accomplishments and reforms he ushered at each diplomatic assignment. His role as a Consul General of India in Chicago serving the Midwest America was remarkable working with the Indian diaspora to forge stronger ties with India He was praised for hosting major Yoga events and Kala Utsav programs annually to showcase the rich cultural heritage of India in Illinois.

Harish Kolasani welcomed the guests and Ambassador Dr. Ausaf Sayeed who left indelible bonds of friendship with Chicago’s Indian American community. He praised Farha Sayeed, Dr Ausaf’s wife, for her Egg artistry that elicited applause and acknowledged her with a flower bouquet.

Prominent Physician Dr. Bharat Barai expressed his appreciation for promoting India at all levels. Other speakers who expressed glowing accolades include Dr. Suresh Reddy, Trustee of Oakbrook; Dr. Vemuri Murthy of Chicago Medical Society, Dr. Jampala Chowdary, Sunny Kulathakal, Vinesh Virani, Art of Living; Paresh Patel of BAPS; Raees Yawar, President Board of Commissioners, Streamwood, IL; Ms. Vasavi Chakka, Naperville Commissioner. Amar Upadadhay, Rohit Joshi presented flower bouquet/shawl, Sunny

Following the remarks, Community Figure Iftekhar Shareef formally introduced Ambassador Dr. Ausaf Sayeed and Mrs. Farha Sayeed for her artful Egg exhibition.

Dr. Ausaf Sayeed in his remarks exhaustively mentioned the enduring partnership between India and the USA, and between India and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He said India and Saudi Arabia enjoy cordial and friendly relations reflecting the centuries-old economic and socio-cultural ties. Ambassador said the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1947 was followed by high-level visits from both sides.

Last year marked the start of a new era in bilateral relations between India and Saudi Arabia, with two very successful high-level visits. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited India in February, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to Saudi Arabia in October. Thus, there is a greater momentum for the evolution of this relationship, added Ambassador.

Saudi Arabia’s friendship with India is ancient, tracing its roots to the third millennium BC. It has been further enriched by the movement of people and ideas, in both directions, leaving an indelible mark upon our cultures and civilizations. “In the last decade, our ties have witnessed an important transformation for better,” said Ambassador.

The Indian Community in Saudi Arabia is the largest expatriate community with nearly 3 million Indians living there and are highly respected due to their sense of discipline, law-abiding nature. He added that the Haj pilgrimage is another important component of growing bilateral relations.

Keerthi Kumar Ravoori serving as the presiding emcee for the event said Dr. Ausaf Sayeed represented the people and the interests of India wherever he was posted overseas. Satish Ambati owner of Schaumburg India Banquet proposed a vote of thanks.

Several organizational leaders were present including Sunny Kulathakal, GOPIO President, Uma Katiki, TANA Women’s Coordinator, Vandana Jhingan, Jigar Shah, Laddi Singh, Sanjay Shah, Jitendra JD, Krishna Rangaraju, Ravi Harsoor, Mir Ali, Dr. Afroz, AlliDhanraj, Mohd Ali, Khurram Sayeed, GurbachanKaur, Dhitu Bhagvakar, and Chris were present to acknowledge the Ambassador.

