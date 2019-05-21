NCERT Director confers LPU’s Transforming Education Awards

JASWANT SINGH GANDAM / RAMAN NEHRA

India Post News Service

PHAGWARA: Considering that school principals and teachers are backbone of the nation and society as they lay everlasting progressive impressions upon their students’ lives, Lovely Professional University (LPU) organized its second edition of ‘Transforming Education Awards 2018’ May 18 in the Shanti Devi Mittal Auditorium of the university.

Director of he National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), Dr Hrushikesh Senapaty, bestowed the awards comprising over Rs 22 lakh cash prizes and certificates of excellence on 60 selected schools from across the country.

For these awards, over 1100 nominations were received from India’s various government and private schools in 26 states and three union territories.

Eleven principals and teachers from across India were honored with ‘Winner Awards’ of Rs 85,000 each; 37 with runner–up awards of Rs 35,000; and, 12 got appreciation awards of Rs 10,000 each.

Addressing the winning teachers as significant contributors to the nation and the society, Dr Senapaty appreciated the unique initiative of LPU for awarding school teachers for their contribution.

Interacting with the teachers and students, he said: “Irrespective of any good or bad infrastructure, only a good teacher can create conducive learning environment in his/her classroom. Instead of preparing and inspiring students to get 100 per cent marks, teachers should enable students to innovate, create, invent, explore and become autonomous learners. Avoid emphasis on textbooks and examinations, instead, enable students to face challenges and become problem solvers. We need good citizens, human beings for the country to compete with and excel other nations. Students must be taught about community development, co-operation, leadership qualities, societal values, working in groups in the interest of the nation”.

E NCERT Director also invoked teachers to develop the competencies of their students and work to bring needed changes in class-room process, examination system and assessment methods and more.

Thanking Dr Senapaty for his generosity in consenting to award the winners, LPU Chancellor Ashok Mittal said: “We all know through our personal experiences that only a teacher can change the nation and the society. And, this gratitude towards teachers made us take this initiative to honor school teachers countrywide.”

Mittal also honored Director Pushkar Raj of Allens Career for bringing illustrious transformation in the realms of competitive studies.

LPU Pro Chancellor Rashmi Mittal, Vice Chancellor Dr Ramesh Kanwar, DG Er H.R. Singla, Executive Deans Dr Sanjay Modi, Dr L.R. Gupta, Senior Dean Dr Monica Gulati, and Dr Rajeev Sobti were also present on the dais.

LPU instituted the “Transforming Education Awards” September 5, 2017, to commemorate Teachers’ Day.

