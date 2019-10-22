Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

NCP nominee declared ‘winner’ by supporters before vote count

NCP nominee declared ‘winner’ by supporters before vote count
October 22
10:21 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

PUNE: Though official results of the Maharashtra assembly are yet to be announced, supporters of the NCP candidate from the Khadakwasla seat here have put up hoardings “congratulating” him for his “victory”.

The NCP candidate, Sachin Dodke, who is also a corporator, is pitted against sitting BJP MLA from Khadakwasla Bhimrao Tapkir.

The hoardings were put up in Warje-Malwadi, the ward Dodke represents in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), a few hours after voting for 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra concluded at 6 pm. One of the hoardings read – “Heartiest congratulations to Sachin Dodke for becoming MLA from Khadakwasla”. This is not the first time that such congratulatory hoardings, declaring Dodke as the “winner” in an election before the counting of votes, have come up in the area.

Similar hoardings had come up a day before the results of the PMC polls were announced in 2017. Dodke had won the civic polls from Warje-Malwadi then. A procession was carried out by Dodge’s supporters and firecrackers were burst on Monday evening, two days before the counting of votes polled in the assembly polls.

“I am not overconfident but it is the people and well-wishers who have faith and confidence in me, and they have erected the congratulatory flexes in the area declaring me the winner,” he said.

The NCP candidate sounded confident about winning the assembly seat. “Our entire campaign in Khadakwasla was based on local development issues and the people from the constituency are with me,” Dodke said. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will the Modi-Xi Informal summit boost up India-China ties ?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

#NCP nominee declared 'winner' by supporters before vote count - https://t.co/yXtY60ylAL Get your news featured us… https://t.co/3TCfJ3bMQQ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 22, 2019, 4:51 am

PM greets HM Shah on his 55th birthday - https://t.co/Ogm3XpXh5y Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/kclX3HmvYq
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 22, 2019, 4:49 am

Victory predicted in exit poll voters' tribute to PM's leadership: #BJP - https://t.co/dFVtIm6DnB Get your news fe… https://t.co/RL3tZf3GwR
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 22, 2019, 4:47 am

With 3.59 lakh FIRs, crimes against women rise for third year in a row: 2017 NCRB data - https://t.co/WOzP6wD4ej G… https://t.co/GlVPQHP0zS
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 22, 2019, 4:44 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.