NDA to hold meeting to finalise CM, constituency distribution in Puducherry: BJP

March 05
10:09 2021
PUDUCHERRY: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will hold a meeting to finalize the Chief Minister and constituency distribution in the forthcoming elections in Pondicherry, in two days, said BJP president V Saminathan on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters at the BJP headquarters, Saminathan said: “Union Minister McGowan had set up various working committees to expedite the work for the Pondicherry Assembly elections and that a 12-member committee headed by former minister Namasivayam had been set up to prepare the first phase election report.”
He also informed that a committee of 11 people has been formed under his leadership.

He further said that the election report will be prepared based on the wishes and views of the public.

Asking whether the NR Congress was in the alliance or not, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader said that the NR Congress was part of the NDA and that a meeting of the leaders of NDA would be held in two days on the Chief Minister and the constituency agreement.

Earlier, Union Minister McGowan and top officials were present and held consultations with BJP executives.

The Congress-led government in the UT fell before completing its five-year term under Chief Minister V Naraynawamy.

Narayanasamy had resigned on February 22 ahead of a floor test in the 33-member House (including three nominated) following the resignations of five Congress and one Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) legislators. On February 23, President Ram Nath Kovind accepted his resignation.

Kiran Bedi was replaced as state L-G with Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan being given the additional charge of the UT. The Election Commission has issued a protocol for voting. All poll officials will be vaccinated against Covid-19 before elections for five assembly polls, the commission said. Central Armed Police Forces would be deployed and also special observers from other states would be nominated for monitoring the expenses during the assembly elections. (ANI) 

