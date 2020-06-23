India Post News Paper

Nearly 15K new Covid cases in India, deaths cross 14K-mark

June 23
11:09 2020
NEW DELHI: India witnessed a spike of almost 15,000 fresh cases of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours taking the total tally in the country to 4.4 lakh with 312 new fatalities, data from Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry revealed on Tuesday.

India recorded 14,933 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally to 4,40,215.

On Sunday, India had recorded a spike of 15,413 Covid-19 cases.

According to Health Ministry data, 312 more people succumbed to the deadly disease taking the total tally of deaths to 14,011.

Out of the total number of confirmed cases, 1,78,014 are currently active and 2,48,189 have recovered. The number of patients recovering from COVID-19 continues to rise. The recovery rate has further improved to almost 56.37 per cent amongst COVID-19 patients. The number of government labs for testing samples has increased to 722 and private labs to 259. India conducted Covid-19 tests on 1,87,223 people in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state in the country with total cases at 1,35,796, including 6,283 deaths. Delhi took over Tamil Nadu to become the state with second highest cases. The national capital has 62,655 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu with 62,087 cases.

States with more than 10,000 cases include Gujarat with 27,825 cases and 1,684 deaths, Uttar Pradesh (18,322), Rajasthan (15,232), Madhya Pradesh (12,078), West Bengal (14,358) and Haryana (11,025).

The overall number of global COVID-19 cases has crossed the 9 million mark, while the deaths have surged to more than 471,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

By Tuesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 9,073,386, while the fatalities increased to 471,591, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

With 2,310,786 cases and 120,393 deaths, the US continues with the world’s highest number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities, according to the CSSE.

Brazil comes in the second place with 1,106,470 infections and 51,271 deaths. In terms of cases, Russia ranks third (591,465), and was followed by India (425,282), the UK (306,761), Peru (257,447), Chile (246,963), Spain (246,504), Italy (238,720), Iran (207,525), France (197,381), Germany (191,768), Turkey (188,897), Mexico (185,122), Pakistan (181,088), Saudi Arabia (161,005), Bangladesh (115,786), Canada (103,418) and South Africa (101,590), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (42,731), Italy (34,657), France (29,666), Spain (28,324), Mexico (22,584) and India (13,699).

