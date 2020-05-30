India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Nearly 8K cases take India’s Covid tally to 1.73 lakh

Nearly 8K cases take India’s Covid tally to 1.73 lakh
May 30
11:52 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: India’s coronavirus cases surpassed the 1.70 lakh-mark with a total of 1,73,763 cases, registering the highest single day spike of 7,964, the Health Ministry data revealed on Saturday. 

The world’s largest democracy has 86,423 active cases, while 82,369 persons have recovered and have been discharged and 4,971 lost their lives while fighting with the disease of which 265 persons died in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra still remained the worst hit with a total of 62,228 cases of which 33,133 are active, 2,098 persons have succumbed to the disease while 26,997 have recovered and have been discharged. Tamil Nadu is the next worst hit with number of cases totaling 20,246 and the national capital having the third highest cases with a total of 17,386 cases.

Gujarat reported 15,934 cases, Rajasthan 8,365, Madhya Pradesh 7,645 and Uttar Pradesh 7,284. Kerala which had almost flattened the curve, is witnessing a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases. There are now 1,150 cases of which 577 are active, 565 have recovered while 8 have died.

Cases have spiked in the North East too, with Assam having 895 active cases. Other States and UTs which have also reported steady increase are West Bengal which has 4,813 cases, Telangana (2,425), Punjab (2,197), Jammu and Kashmir (2,164), Bihar (3,376) and Andhra Pradesh (3,436).

India is currently in the fourth phase of lockdown till May 31.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    Nearly 8K cases take #India's Covid tally to 1.73 lakh - https://t.co/iQFF0rgR6y Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/82pjgyB1YS
    h J R

    - May 30, 2020, 6:22 am

    We are terminating the ... - https://t.co/e1KMne9LLX Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/LJ0XGTtApx
    h J R

    - May 30, 2020, 6:13 am

    S. Africa reports record daily increase in COVID-19 cases - https://t.co/DtC1AfyvRV Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/Z58CfN7FR9
    h J R

    - May 30, 2020, 6:09 am

    13 Colombian presidential palace staffers test COVID-19 positive - https://t.co/AS6ubbpqUy Get your news featuredâ€¦ https://t.co/5OLwNBpIYN
    h J R

    - May 30, 2020, 6:06 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.