India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Neelkanth Kufri: This unique variety of potato grows in Bhopal fields

Neelkanth Kufri: This unique variety of potato grows in Bhopal fields
March 22
11:25 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

BHOPAL: A farmer in Bhopal has grown a unique variety of potatoes, known as ‘Neelkanth Kufri’ (blue potatoes) in the fields of Khajurikalan.

The Blue potato is grown by a Bhopal farmer Mishrilal Rajput and named the produce ‘Neelkanth Kufri’. This ‘Neelkanth’ is believed to be of extreme benefit for farmers as well as consumers.

“In comparison to the white potato (normal potato), this blue one is rich in antioxidants, 100 mg found in the 100 grams of potato, which is approximately 7 times higher than the antioxidant richness of a normal potato,” Farmer Mishrilal Rajput of Awadhpuri, Khajurikalan told ANI on Monday, while explaining the benefits of consuming this variety of potato.

He also said that the people who find potato consumption harmful can also have it without any apprehensions.

“It is also a great deal for those who cook as it takes comparatively lesser time than a normal potato to get cooked and boiled, thus saving the energy while also delivering a delicious taste,” he added.

Rajput also mentioned how the production of this Blue Potato is advantageous for the farmers. He said, “where the production of a normal potato is 300 quintals at a certain cost, the NeelKanth Kufri can be produced for up to 400 quintals at the same cost.”

“The yield also protects itself from various crop diseases caused by excessive rain, thus saving the farmer from any potential loss in crop yield,” he added.

He also pointed out the fact that earlier crop research was conducted to know how production can be increased, but now the research is being conducted to understand its benefits on human health.

Prior to this Neelkanth Kufri (blue potato), Red Ladyfinger, Black Wheat have also been yielded and found beneficial to the farmers in the region. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
Black WheatBlue PotatoesBlue Potatoes in IndiaHow to grow Neelkanth KufriKhajurikalanlifestyleNeelkanth AlooNeelkanth KufriNeelkanth Kufri PotatoesNeelkanth Kufri Potatoes Grown In IndiaRed Ladyfinger
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – March 18th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – SHANFOODS

Shan Foods

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.