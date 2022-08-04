India Post News Paper

Neeru Bajwa’s next titled ‘Beautiful Billo’ to premiere on ZEE5 Global

Neeru Bajwa's next titled 'Beautiful Billo' to premiere on ZEE5 Global
August 04
16:30 2022
ZEE5 Global, the world’s largest streaming platform for South Asian content, is all set to announce its next direct to digital Punjabi movie – Beautiful Billo. Produced by NeeruBajwa Entertainment, Omjee Star Studios and Sarin Productions, the movie stars actress NeeruBajwa, RubinaBajwa, Roshan Prince and RaghveetBoli in lead roles. This comedy drama movie will premiere on ZEE5 Global– August 11.

Directed by Santosh SubhashThite and Amrit Raj Chadha, Beautiful Billo is a Comedy drama movie set against the backdrop of the United Kingdom. With warmth at its center, the story deals with an emotional bond between a couple played by RubinaBajwa, Roshan Prince and their tryst with a pregnant woman played by NeeruBajwa. The story unfolds when Neeru becomes the third wheel in the house and the families get involved. With lots of drama, laughter and fun – Beautiful Billo will chronicle the life journey of three individuals in a unique way.

Commenting on the announcement, Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global said, “As a consumer-first brand, ZEE5 Global is committed towards keeping viewers constantly entertained by bringing exciting and engaging narratives across languages. Our latest offering, ‘Beautiful Billo’ is a perfect combination, striking a balance between comedy, emotions, and drama that viewers will surely appreciate.”

An elated NeeruBajwa says “Beautiful Billo narrates a heart-warming tale of human emotions with a twist of comedy that will surely strike a chord with the audience. It is a story that will embark the audience on a never seen before journey. I am extremely elated to stream our movie with ZEE5 Global ensuring wider in 190+ countries.”

Watch ‘Beautiful Billo’ exclusively on ZEE5 Global!

Users can seamlessly download the ZEE5 app from Google Play Store / iOS App Store on Roku devices, Apple TVs, Android TVs, and Amazon Fire Stick. ZEE5 is also available on www.ZEE5.com.

 

India Post Newspaper

