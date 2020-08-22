India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

NEET, JEE to be held as scheduled: NTA

NEET, JEE to be held as scheduled: NTA
August 22
10:26 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Amid opposition from different quarters, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said on Friday that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be held as scheduled on September 13, while the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) will be held from September 1 to 6.

The NTA cited Monday’s Supreme Court order: “We find that there is absolutely no justification in the prayer made for postponement of the examination in question relating to NEET UG-2020 as well as JEE (Main) April 2020. In our opinion, though there is a pandemic situation, but ultimately life has to go on and the career of the students cannot be put in peril for long and full academic year cannot be wasted.”

Earlier in the day, IANS reported that government sources had indicated that the exams may go ahead as scheduled with “elaborate arrangements”.

The sources claimed that there has been a rise of almost 50 per cent in NEET centres this year as compared to last year, and indicated that enough arrangements are in place to hold the competitive exams.

Further, in order to facilitate the candidates in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the NTA had provided the JEE (Main) candidates with an option to change their centre cities five times, and as many as 63,931 candidates have availed the same. Similar option was also given to the NEET (UG) candidates, and about 95,000 of them have availed it.

“The NTA conveys its best wishes to all the candidates in these examinations,” the NTA said. Earlier on Friday, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy had sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention to direct the Education Ministry to postpone NEET and JEE till Diwali, and even warned of suicides by youth if the tests were not deferred.

In his “urgent letter” to Modi, Swamy said: “Holding the exams, in my opinion, may lead to a large number of suicides by youths around the country.”

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should India develop Andaman & Nicobar Islands?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Bajwa Vick For Mayor Fremont

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    Buy a Rs 15 lakh ticket, ... - https://t.co/bV8OQiQeiI Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/4rMaEBCy8r
    h J R

    - August 22, 2020, 5:47 am

    We're proud of you #Hitman: BCCI ... - https://t.co/GBEdmwRpIL Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #sportsâ€¦ https://t.co/B34hE2m9WL
    h J R

    - August 22, 2020, 5:44 am

    What's next for the restaurant ... - https://t.co/qYjtgx6OoW Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/l77R0O4tPR
    h J R

    - August 22, 2020, 5:40 am

    #Study reveals how skin can regenerate after severe burns - https://t.co/KTveKRidbg Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/rVqhJIKRT5
    h J R

    - August 22, 2020, 5:37 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.