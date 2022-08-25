India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Negotiations inch forward on deal to restore Iran nuke deal

Negotiations inch forward on deal to restore Iran nuke deal
August 25
15:27 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

TEHRAN: Negotiations on a deal to restore the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran are reportedly inching forwards, with Tehran saying on Thursday that it was examining the latest proposal.

Iran received a response from the US administration on Wednesday to EU foreign affairs envoy Josep Borrell’s compromise proposal for the text of the agreement, reports dpa news agency.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Thursday that Tehran would now carefully examine the US response and then immediately announce its decision to the EU.

Iran had sent the EU its response to Borrell’s compromise proposal last week, and also some proposed amendments, to which the US has now responded in turn.

The sides are “closer now than we were just a couple of weeks ago”, National Security Council communications coordinator John Kirby told reporters in Washington.

“Gaps remain. We’re not there yet,” the Washington Post quoted him as saying.

Representatives of Iran and several countries, including Germany, had tried to reach an agreement at talks in Vienna in early August, mediated by the EU, to lift US sanctions and reinstate restrictions on Tehran’s nuclear programme.

These were the original goals of a 2015 pact to prevent Tehran from building nuclear weapons.

The US had left the agreement in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump.

At the end of the talks this month, EU’s Borrell had stressed that the text for the agreement was now ready and only a “yes or no” was needed.

 Also ReadTrump admin orders review of Iran nuclear deal sanctions: US

Comments

comments

Tags
2015 nuclear agreementIranIran nuclear dealIran Nuclear Deal 2022Iran Nuclear Deal NewsIran Nuclear Deal USAIran Nuke DealTehranworld
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – August 26th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Rangbaaz

ADVERTISEMENT – GYFTING

GYFTING

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – SKY RIVER CASINOS

SkyRiver Casinos Now Open

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – BLUE MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES

Blue Mountain Communities 2022

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Sports

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.