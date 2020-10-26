India Post News Paper

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet's mehndi pictures go viral

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet’s mehndi pictures go viral
October 26
13:43 2020
NEW DELHI: The pre-wedding ceremonies of singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh have started, with pictures of the mehndi and haldi rituals going viral on Friday. For the haldi ritual, Neha is dressed in a plain yellow saree while Rohanpreet complements her look in a yellow kurta. In another image, Neha flashes a smile while mehndi is being applied on her hands and legs. Delhi’s famous Raju Mehndi Wala took charge of Neha’s bridal mehndi.

“She looks so pretty in yellow,” a fan commented.

“Can’t wait to see her in red lehanga,” wrote another. A few days ago, Neha had shared pictures of Rohanpreet proposing to her. In the photos, Rohanpreet can be seen holding a red heart-shaped placard that reads: “Will you marry me?” Reportedly, the two met on the sets of their recently released music video, “Nehu da vyah”.

