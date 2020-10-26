India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Nehru responsible for J&K’s delayed accession: Jitendra Singh

Nehru responsible for J&K’s delayed accession: Jitendra Singh
October 26
13:02 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday accused India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru of delaying accession of the region and said that the process is now final and complete.

The minister made the remarks on the eve of the Accession Day of Jammu and Kashmir while responding to queries why the accession of the region Kashmir with independent India did not take place on or before August 15, 1947.

“If there was a delay of over two months, it was not on account of Maharaja Hari Singh but on account of the then Prime Minister Nehru who was not forthcoming in his approach and was instead being led by cues and inputs from Sheikh Abdullah,” Singh said.

The minister further asserted that if the then Home Minister Sardar Patel had been given a free hand to handle the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir just as he was handling the other princely states of undivided India, not only the history of Indian subcontinent would have been different, but also the accession of the region would have happened much earlier.

Singh said if it had happened, the part of Jammu and Kashmir presently under illegal occupation of Pakistan (PoJK) would have also been a part of independent India. Singh questioned why Prime Minister Nehru violated the democratic propriety by intruding into the domain of his own Home Minister Sardar Patel.

To put the record straight, the minister said, it was in fact finally Sardar Patel’s intervention which facilitated the landing of the Indian Forces in Srinagar and saved the rest of the parts of the State also from being occupied by Pakistan.

Another impropriety committed by Prime Minister Nehru, said Singh, was that instead of frankly and directly dealing with Maharaja Hari Singh, who was at that time the legitimate and official Head of the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir, Nehru instead preferred to carry on backdoor parleys with Sheikh Abdullah.

It was Nehru again, whose initial dillydallying led to delay in the landing of the Indian Forces at Srinagar before they could drive out the Pakistani invaders, Singh said. “The draft of the Instrument of Accession signed by Maharaja Hari Singh was the same as that signed by the Heads of other princely states, without any conditions or terms attached.”

Article 370 and 35-A were anomalous additions which came later after Hari Singh had relinquished the throne, he said.

History has been unfair to Maharaja Hari Singh, said the Minister, and hoped that in the changed milieu of today, the record will be put straight and all the misgivings cleared for the benefit of future generations.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    JUSTIN SHA FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    betting India

    YOGI CHUGH FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Yogi Chugh For Mayor - Fremont

    TERESA COX FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Teresa Cox For City Council - Fremont

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    AWARENESS – ACVOTE

    Santa Clara Registrar of Voters

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS – DISTRICT 17

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS - DISTRICT 17

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    @ANI: Delhi: US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo meets External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo is in India to participate in the third India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue tomorrow https://t.co/g2qIjEVHzT
    h J R

    - October 26, 2020, 3:14 pm

    What are the different types of US visa? - https://t.co/EdFgMh4YkN Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #China #COVID19USA #Democrats #DonaldTrump #ImmigarantVisa #JoeBiden #MikePompeo #NonimmigrantVisa #Republicans #USVisas #UnitedStates #USNews #USVisa
    h J R

    - October 26, 2020, 3:02 pm

    @ANI: A UK court rejects bail plea of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi for the seventh time. (File photo). He is wanted in the PNB bank fraud case. https://t.co/df8tK6bUrh
    h J R

    - October 26, 2020, 1:14 pm

    Your weekly Future: 24th to 31st ... - https://t.co/NGiDuGmiyX Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Astrology #AstroVaani #ClickAstro #FreeAstrology #FuturePredictions #FutureUpdates #Horoscope #HoroscopeIndiapost #HoroscopeUpdateIndiapost #IndiapostHoroscopeUpdate
    h J R

    - October 26, 2020, 8:19 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.