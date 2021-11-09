India Post News Paper

Nepal Army chief to be conferred with title of Indian Army 'General' during India visit

November 09
11:10 2021
KATHMANDU: Nepal Army Chief General Prabhu Ram Sharma on Tuesday departed for New Delhi for a four-day visit to India on the official invitation of Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane.

“Nepal Army Chief General Prabhu Ram Sharma departs for New Delhi for a four-day visit to India on the official invitation of Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane,” said Nepal Army spokesperson.

In course of his India visit, Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) Sharma is scheduled to be honoured with the title of Honorary ‘General of Indian Army’ by the President of India, reported Khabarhub

“According to the NA Directorate of Public Relations, India’s President Ram Nath Kovind will present him the title on November 10. The presentation of the title of Honorary General to the Army Chief of each country by Nepal and India remains as a unique military tradition,” the Khabarhub report said.

During the visit, Sharma is also scheduled to meet his Indian counterpart Naravane and other senior officials in the Indian Army.Â In September, Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari conferred the rank of General on Lieutenant General Prabhu Ram Sharma, the officiating Chief of the Army Staff.

An alumnus of National Defence College in India, Gen Sharma holds a Master’s Degree in History from the Tribhuban University, Nepal, and a Master of Philosophy in Defence and Strategic Study from the University of Madras.

Born on January 5, 1964, in Kathmandu, General Sharma is a graduate of Nepali Army Academy, who was commissioned into the Purano Gorakh Battalion, one of the oldest Infantry Battalions in the Nepali Army.

He was commissioned into the Nepali Army as a Second Lieutenant in 1984.

He completed his Company Command and Staff Course from the Nepali Army War College (1988-89) and Command and Staff Officers Course from Army Command and Staff College (1996-97) Nepal. In addition, he has completed the Technical Officer (TO) course from India. (ANI)

