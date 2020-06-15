India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Nepal extends flight suspension till July 5

Nepal extends flight suspension till July 5
June 15
11:36 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

KATHMANDU: The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) said the suspension period of all domestic and international commercial passenger flights has been extended till July 5. “Special permission from CAAN is required for repatriation flights, rescue flights, freighter flights and flights related to the medical and other essential supplies,” it said in a statement on Sunday.

All the flights except special charter flights have been suspended in the Nepal since the enforcement of a lockdown in the country on March 24 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though the country has relaxed the lockdown and allowed certain services to operate, the suspension on air service continues.

The Himalayan country plans to ease the lockdown in three phases. In the first phase that started on June 11, shops were allowed to open and private vehicles plied on short distances.

The first phase will last for 21 days, followed by the second and third phases that will last for 15 days each. After assessing risks, private offices, large industries, shopping centers and malls, among others, will be gradually opened.

Nepal has so far reported 5,335 COVID-19 cases, with 18 deaths.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will americans vote for Trump after handling of his recent issues?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    #Nepal extends flight suspension till July 5 - https://t.co/K0dfHEhCqd Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/FIgs4Hrdr6
    h J R

    - June 15, 2020, 6:06 am

    Australian states reveal further easing of restrictions - https://t.co/YXgHtLufG5 Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/qXt1L3QvPx
    h J R

    - June 15, 2020, 6:03 am

    #India restricts imports of #Tyres to boost domestic cos - https://t.co/pqMpgx6Zdo Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/uVschS6Ore
    h J R

    - June 15, 2020, 5:40 am

    #Jio Platforms achieves largest ... - https://t.co/zAl17xN0jE Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/nNKDnrmmaB
    h J R

    - June 15, 2020, 5:35 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.