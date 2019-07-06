Nepal government stops Dalai Lama birthday celebrations

India Post News Service

KATHMANDU: The Nepal government has stopped public celebrations of Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama’s birthday that falls July 6.

The Himalayan Times reported that the government has beefed up security in areas inside Kathmandu valley where Tibetan refugees and people of Tibetan origin reside ahead of the 84th birthday celebration of the Dalai Lama, who resides in exile at Dharamshala in India.

One of the places where the programme was scheduled to be held was Mustang Gumba in Swoyambhunath, according to high-level security sources.

“But police have been dispatched to the place to halt the programme,” the report quoted a security source as saying.

The programme, according to security sources, was to be attended by senior diplomats of Western countries, including the US, Germany and the UK.

The Nepal government generally intervenes in events organised by the Tibetan community stating Nepal is committed to ‘One China Policy’.

“We stop any event that goes against this policy,” said spokesperson for the Ministry of Home Affairs Ram Krishna Regmi.

Most of the people of the Tibetan origin reside in Jawlakhel, Boudhanath and Swoyambhunath areas of the valley.

This, however, does not mean people of Tibetan community cannot celebrate the occasions.

“They can do so privately at their homes,” the security source said. “They are only barred from organising events in public places, including hotels.”

