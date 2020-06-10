India Post News Paper

Nepal House of Representative endorses new map which includes Indian territories

June 10
11:51 2020
NEW DELHI: Nepal’s House of Representatives has unanimously endorsed the Constitution Amendment Bill to adopt a new map of the country which includes Indian areas of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura, according to media reports in Nepal.

The proposal was backed by Nepal Communist Party headed by Prime Minister K.P. Oli, the opposition Nepali Congress and Madhesi -based parties.

Nepal’s Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shivamaya Tumbahangphe had on May 30 tabled the bill for discussions in the Parliament to update the country’s map and amend the Constitution.

On May 28, India had said that it was open to engage with Nepal on the basis of mutual respect and in an environment of trust to resolve the boundary issue. This came after Nepal had issued a new political map which included Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani, areas which have been part of the Indian territory.

On May 8, after Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated a new road connecting the Lipulekh pass in Uttarakhand with the Kailash Mansarovar route in China, Nepal had protested against it and threatened to put up a security post in the area.

