India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Nepal House passes bill on updated map, India calls it violation

Nepal House passes bill on updated map, India calls it violation
June 15
11:51 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI/KATHMANDU: Nepal’s House of Representatives in on Saturday passed a bill on its updated political administrative map, which includes parts of Indian territory, evoking a sharp response from New Delhi.

The government in New Delhi called it a violation and an artificial enlargement of claims.

The new map of Nepal includes areas of Kalapani, Limpiyadhura and Lipulek, all parts of Uttarakhand in the Indian map. The bill tabled by Nepal’s Law Minister Shivamaya Tumbahamphe on Sunday also updated the map in the national emblem.

After the bill was passed, Nepal’s Foreign Minister tweeted the national emblem with the updated map, showing parts of Uttarakhand under Nepal.

In response to media queries on the passing of constitutional amendment bill revising the Coat of Arms of Nepal by the House of Representatives, the official spokesperson of the Union Ministry of External Affairs, Anurag Srivastava, said, “We have noted that the House of Representatives of Nepal has passed a constitution amendment bill for changing the map of Nepal to include parts of Indian territory. We have already made our position clear on this matter.”

“This artificial enlargement of claims is not based on historical fact or evidence and is not tenable. It is also violative of our current understanding to hold talks on outstanding boundary issues,” the spokesperson said.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will americans vote for Trump after handling of his recent issues?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    #Nepal House passes bill ... - https://t.co/MFo6RDg19U Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/DA3Hcsq1cI
    h J R

    - June 15, 2020, 6:21 am

    #Nepal extends flight suspension till July 5 - https://t.co/K0dfHEhCqd Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/FIgs4Hrdr6
    h J R

    - June 15, 2020, 6:06 am

    Australian states reveal further easing of restrictions - https://t.co/YXgHtLufG5 Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/qXt1L3QvPx
    h J R

    - June 15, 2020, 6:03 am

    #India restricts imports of #Tyres to boost domestic cos - https://t.co/pqMpgx6Zdo Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/uVschS6Ore
    h J R

    - June 15, 2020, 5:40 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.