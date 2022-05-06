India Post News Paper

Nepal: Indian dies while climbing Mt. Kanchenjunga

May 06
14:49 2022
KATHMANDU: An Indian climber died on Mt. Kanchenjunga, the third-highest peak in the world while ascending this morning, the expedition agency Pioneer Adventure said.

Narayan Iyer, 52, is the first casualty of the spring season on Kanchenjunga. He breathed his last at an altitude of 8200 meters.
“He was asked not to move above 8000 meters. However, he insisted on climbing on. Later, he collapsed at 8200m,” said Nivesh Karki, managing director of Pioneer Adventures, adding, “We have already informed a family member about the casualty.”

As per the expedition organizer, the body of Iyer is still on the way to the summit.

“We are attempting and working hard to retrieve the body from that altitude which often is considered as a death zone,” Karki said. (ANI)

American4HindusCommunityDiasporaFIAHinduAmericanFoundationHinduAmericansIACAIndian in NepalIndianAmericansIndianCommunityIndianCommunityMembersIndianOriginKanchenjunga:Narayan IyerNRI
