Nepal President, PM Oli extend greetings on India’s Republic Day

January 26
11:16 2021
KATHMANDU: Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday sent messages of felicitations on the occasion of the Republic Day of India to their counterparts President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to a release by Nepal’s Foreign Ministry, Bhandari extended best wishes for the personal health and happiness of the President of India as well as for the peace and prosperity of the people of India.

“The President has also expressed confidence that the age-old and multidimensional relations between Nepal and India would be further strengthened in the days to come,” the release read.

“Likewise, in his message to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Rt. Hon. Prime Minister Oli has expressed his best wishes for the continued peace, progress and prosperity of the people of India. The Rt. Hon. Prime Minister has also stated that Nepal and India enjoy deep and diverse relations marked by friendship, equality, cooperation and mutual respect. The Prime Minister admired India’s spectacular progress in various fields of science, technology, medicine and economic development,” the release added.

Oli also thanked the Government of India for providing one million Covishield vaccines to Nepal as grant as a gesture of good neighbourly relations. (ANI) 

