India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Nepal witnesses anti-Pak protests for ‘atrocities’ on Hindus

Nepal witnesses anti-Pak protests for ‘atrocities’ on Hindus
July 15
17:18 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

KATHMANDU/NEPAL: Rashtriya Ekta Samaj, a fringe outfit, on Tuesday held a protest outside the Pakistan Embassy in Kathmandu, accusing the Pakistan government of destroying Hindu and Buddhist temples in that country.

They also burnt Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s effigies during the protest while raising the issue of atrocities against the minority Hindus in Pakistan.

Recently, another demonstration took place in Nepal on a similar pattern where an effigy of Imran Khan was burnt. It was coordinated by outfits like Rashtriya Ekta Samaj and Vishwa Hindu Mahasangh’s Nepal chapter.

Earlier in June this year, India too had strongly raised the issue with Pakistan. It had issued a strong demarche to the Pakistan High Commission over what India called “systematic” and “targeted” demolition of residences belonging to the minority Hindus in the Punjab province.

This growing assertion of Hindu rights in Nepal comes amid the government’s growing proximity to communist China and its Prime Minister’s controversial claim that Lord Ram didn’t belong to India.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will China back off from The South China Sea?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    #Trump administration drops visa ... - https://t.co/r8H5INcAe9 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/CShdoe6RQQ
    h J R

    - July 15, 2020, 11:51 am

    #Nepal witnesses anti-Pak protests ... - https://t.co/tuO7bzJSkZ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/8Ttvg7o91U
    h J R

    - July 15, 2020, 11:48 am

    Now Muslim leaders slam Oli's Ayodhya ... - https://t.co/Gywalpbi7c Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CCPâ€¦ https://t.co/JcoplDl1AM
    h J R

    - July 15, 2020, 11:40 am

    #Google to invest Rs 33,737cr in Jio Platforms for 7.73% stake - https://t.co/0vqaYfj3O3 Get your news featured usâ€¦ https://t.co/ye5WAx6o4z
    h J R

    - July 15, 2020, 11:35 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.