Nepal yet to remove encroachments on ‘no-man’s land’ with U’khand border

DEHRADUN: Despite reminders, the Nepalese security agencies are yet to remove “encroachment” from the no-man’s land on the sensitive Uttarakhand-Nepal border.

“We had talks with our counterparts in Nepal and requested the concerned authorities to immediately remove the encroachment, however, no action has been taken yet,” Himanshu Kafaltia, SDM, Tanakpur of the border district of Champawat told IANS on Thursday, adding, “we hope that things will change in a day or two in the ‘no man’s land’.”

Recently a large numbers of Nepalese citizens, reportedly carrying Indian Aadhaar cards tried to enter into India using the porous border.

The SDM of the border district said that temporary construction was detected at the ‘no man’s land’ from the Nepal side. Subsequently the SDM and team of Indian police officials went to the border area on Tuesday. Later a meeting was held with the concerned Nepalese authorities.

“We have given them a day’s time to remove the encroachment. But now we have been informed that the concerned agency has sent a report to their higher ups. If they do not remove the encroachment by Friday we will be holding a meeting on March 20,” the SDM Himanshu Kafaltia informed on phone.

In recent times local border disputes have escalated between both the countries, especially along the sensitive Uttarakhand-Nepal border.

In Tanakpur, particularly near the no-man’s land in Brahmdev area, such issues have been raised from time to time. Porous border between the two countries and disappearance of border pillars play a part in escalating such disputes.

Earlier in 2019, Nepal had claimed parts of Indian territory in border area of Uttarakhand by unveiling new maps. Nepal yet to remove encroachments on ‘no-man’s land’ with U’khand borderIndia had then strongly opposed the move. Sources said the Chinese embassy in Kathmandu played a tacit role in raking up the border issues between India and Nepal.

The historical accuracy of a geographical territory has been often a flash point between both the countries but such matters had been successfully resolved by New Delhi.

