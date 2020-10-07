India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Netflix announces new original Godzilla anime series for 2021

Netflix announces new original Godzilla anime series for 2021
October 07
10:32 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: The King of the Monsters – ‘Godzilla’ will carry its reign over at Netflix with a new original anime series set to premiere globally in 2021.

According to Deadline, the streaming giant announced Tuesday (local time) its new series ‘Godzilla: Singular Point.’
The new anime ‘Godzilla Singular Point’ which is the latest addition to the Godzilla universe, will be a separate project unrelated to the series of prior animated films including Netflix’s other titles’ Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters’ and ‘Godzilla: The Planet Eater.’

Directed by Atsushi Takahashi, ‘Godzilla Singular Point,’ boasts character designs by ‘Exorcist’s’ Kazue Kato and a new Godzilla design from Ghibli animator Eiji Yamamori. Joining the team is also ‘Doraemon’ composer Kan Sawada, sci-fi novelist Toh Enjoe and ‘Blue Exorcist’ comic creator Kazue Kato.

Animator Eiji Yamamori, who has worked on Studio Ghibli films such as ‘Spirited Away’, will provide the Kaiju design.

The Japanese film studio Toho Company introduced Godzilla to the world back in 1954, and since then the character has spawned dozens of films, including Legendary’s upcoming ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’, which is unrelated to the Netflix property. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Did India receive maximum support of Trump's administration?

    • No (64%, 97 Votes)
    • Yes (36%, 55 Votes)

    Total Voters: 152

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    JUSTIN SHA FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    betting India

    YOGI CHUGH FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Yogi Chugh For Mayor - Fremont

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    AWARENESS – ACVOTE

    300x250 [Return Early]

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Canadians want 'dictator' ... - https://t.co/WNCl4cBSZI Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Azerbaijan #BoycottTurkey #Canada #DonaldTrump #ErdoganSponsorsTerrorism #NagornoKarabakh #NATO #OIC #RecepErdogan #SaudiArabia #Turkey #TurkeyBetryal #UnitedStates #USA
    h J R

    - October 7, 2020, 8:53 am

    NY town honours Gandhi by installing statue - https://t.co/7j90P6gotn Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #ChicagoGandhi #Community #Diaspora #FIA #GandhiJayanti #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
    h J R

    - October 7, 2020, 8:21 am

    'Ayurveda-based Covid protocol is not ... - https://t.co/R8KfJGbYez Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AyurvedicCoronaManagement #CoronaLockdownCrisis #CoronaFraud #CoronavirusVaccine #Covid19Lockdown #CyberCrime #Frauds #Health #Healthcare #India #MinistryOfAYUSH
    h J R

    - October 7, 2020, 8:18 am

    74% Indians don't bank on news channels for 'real news' - https://t.co/gdo4OO081T Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA
    h J R

    - October 7, 2020, 8:16 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.