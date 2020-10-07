Netflix announces new original Godzilla anime series for 2021

Canadians want ‘dictator’ Erdogan to be punished for foray into Armenia NEW DELHI: Is Azerbaijan using the state-of-the-art Canadian drone technology, originally sold to Turkey, in its ongoing war with Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh? Disarmament groups and the Armenian community in Canada...

NY town honours Gandhi by installing statue NEW YORK: A town in New York has paid tribute to Gandhi’s global role promoting non-violence and peace by installing his bust even as memorials to the Mahatma have come...

‘Ayurveda-based Covid protocol is not replacement to clinical SOP’ NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Ayush clarified that the newly launched ‘National Clinical Management Protocol based on Ayurveda and Yoga for Management of Covid-19’ cannot replace the standard protocol for management...

74% Indians don’t bank on news channels for ‘real news’ NEW DELHI: The Covid-19 pandemic has revealed the new media landscape of India. According to the recent findings of the IANS CVoter Media Tracker, 74 per cent Indians treat news channels...

Trump turns the knife in, H1B workers say deja vu NEW YORK: The Donald Trump administration moved Tuesday to cut back H1B visas for foreign skilled workers and tightened wage-based entry barriers citing “data” that more than 500,000 Americans have...

Publisher withdraws British schoolbook linking Hinduism with terrorism LONDON: A British GCSE religious studies workbook has been scrapped from a schools website and withdrawn by the publisher after it sparked outrage among the British Indians who said it...

Life During the Pandemic: 6 Ways How Having a Digital Savings Accounts Can Be a Lifesaver Managing money in the modern age has always been a struggle, especially when you consider global public debt is around $184 trillion, itâ€™s a lot of money that people owe....

With spike of over 72 thousand cases, India’s COVID-19 count reaches 67,57,132 NEW DELHI: With a spike of 72,049 new cases and 986 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 count on Wednesday reached 67,57,132, according to the Ministry of...

PM Modi should break silence and answer the nation, says Rahul Gandhi NEW DELHI: The Prime Minister should break his silence and come out to face the many questions being asked in the country, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday. Taking...

Jaishankar, Payne discuss India, Australia expanding cooperation in global affairs, regional issues JAPAN: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Australian counterpart, Marise Payne, on the sidelines of the Quad foreign ministerial meet and discussed expanding cooperation between New Delhi and Canberra...

Netflix announces new original Godzilla anime series for 2021 WASHINGTON: The King of the Monsters – ‘Godzilla’ will carry its reign over at Netflix with a new original anime series set to premiere globally in 2021. According to Deadline,...

COVID-19: Daman-Diu, Dadra-Nagar Haveli record highest recovery rate in country NEW DELHI: As India’s recovery rate for COVID-19 reached 84.7 percent on Wednesday, the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu have reported the highest recovery...

India’s commitment to wildlife conservation is stronger than ever: PM Modi NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the celebration of Wildlife Week is an “ideal occasion to reaffirm” commitment towards conservation of wildlife and India’s commitment to...

China’s global reputation takes a hit amid COVID-19 pandemic HONG KONG: Global perceptions of China have turned increasingly negative due to COVID-19 pandemic in the past few months, CNN quoted a new survey released by Pew Research on Tuesday....

IPL 13: You don’t win many T20 games after losing three wickets in powerplay, says Buttler ABU DHABI: After stumbling to a 57-run defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler said that the team was not able to recover after...

French Open: Nadal thrashes Sinner to reach 13th Roland Garros semi-final PARIS: Rafael Nadal thrashed Italian teenager Jannik Sinner in straight sets to progress to his 13th Roland Garros semi-final early Wednesday. Nadal beat Sinner 7-6(4), 6-4, 6-1 in the quarter-final...

CJI: Will smoke from stubble burning kill Coronavirus? NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday wanted to know whether the smoke produced from stubble burning could kill the novel Coronavirus as cases in India inched closer to 67...

Pak’s Opposition to hold 1st major rally against Imran Khan govt on October 16 ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Opposition parties will hold their first combined rally against the Imran Khan-led government on October 16, weeks after launching an alliance to seek the “selected” prime minister’s resignation...

Advancing key security and economic interests in Indo-Pacific a priority: Jaishankar NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday said advancing security and economic interests of all countries having legitimate and vital interests in the Indo-Pacific remained a key priority. In an address at a...