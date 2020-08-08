PM Oli opens new fronts of Indo-Nepal disputes NEW DELHI/KATHMANDU: Needling India further, the K.P. Oli-led Nepal government has started the construction of a helipad at a disputed site in Bihar besides beginning the installation of 360-degree CCTV...

Netflix launches Hindi-language user interface NEW DELHI: Netflix has launched its user interface in Hindi to enable users who prefer the most-spoken language to easily discover, access and enjoy their favourite streaming content in the...

California COVID-19 deaths surpass 10k SAN FRANSISCO: The number of coronavirus deaths in California, the new epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic in the US, has surpassed the 10,000 mark, according to the state’s Department of...

Saudi holds back oil to Pak after Qureshi’s threat to split OIC ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia has halted the provision of oil on loan for Pakistan after the Imran Khan government threatened to split the Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) over Kashmir. Hit...

Dubai-based Indian expat count his lucky stars as 7 family members survive AI plane crash DUBAI: Dubai-based Indian expat Shemir Vadakkan Pathappiriyam is exhausted but overjoyed as all the seven members of his and his brother’s family survived the Air India Express plane crash in...

PM to launch financing facility of Rs 1 lakh cr under Agriculture Infrastructure Fund on Sunday NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday launch a financing facility of Rs one lakh crore under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund. He will also release the sixth instalment of...

2022 World Cup is goal now but I will take it series by series: Jhulan Goswami NEW DELHI: India’s premier pacer Jhulan Goswami will be 39 by the time the postponed Women’s World Cup comes in 2022 but the leading wicket-taker in ODIs has not given...

With Reels’ launch, Zuckerberg’s personal wealth hits $100bn SAN FRANSISCO: The personal wealth of Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has touched $100 billion after the social network launched a Tik-Tok rival called Instagram Reels this week. With the...

France reports biggest daily spike of Covid-19 cases since April-end PARIS: France has reported 2,288 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the biggest daily spike since the end of April. In the past week, France registered more than...

Global COVID-19 cases top 19.2mn: Johns Hopkins WASHINGTON: The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 19.2 million, while the deaths have increased to over 719,000, according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Saturday morning, the...

Rhea’s call records show she spoke to Mahesh Bhatt 16 times MUMBAI: Actress Rhea Chakraborty’s call details for the past one year have revealed that she was in regular touch with her family, Bollywood personalities like Mahesh Bhatt, apart from late...

Sushant Singh case: ED grills Rhea but actor remains evasive MUMBAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday questioned actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, her chartered accountant Ritesh Shah and her former manager Shruti Modi for over eight hours in...

Deployment of Indian Navy warships increased across the Indian Ocean NEW DELHI: With a considerable increase in the deployment of its warships in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), the Indian Navy is providing strategic support to its fellow services in...

Almost similar: 2010 Mangalore vs 2020 Kozhikode aircraft accidents NEW DELHI: Air India Express accident in Kozhikode on Friday might seem similar to another such tragedy in Mangalore, 10-years-ago, however, industry insiders cite vast technical differences between the two....

Slippery runway, tailwind likely caused Kozhikode crash: Experts CHENNAI: A deadly combination of a slippery runway, strong tailwind, bad weather conditions, and landing ahead of the threshold spot could have resulted in the skidding of the ill-fated Air...

Obama endorses Indian-American candidate in Senate race WASHINGTON: Sara Gideon, an Indian-origin Democratic senatorial candidate in the state of Maine, has won the endorsement of former US President Barack Obama for her November contest against incumbent Republican Senator...

UK won’t hesitate to add nations to quarantine list: Sunak LONDON: The UK “will not hesitate” to add more countries to its travel quarantine list in order to protect public health amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said on...

SII to produce 100M doses of Covid vax for India & LMICs NEW DELHI: Serum Institute of India (SII), the worlds largest vaccine manufacturer by volume, has entered into a new landmark partnership with Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance and the Bill &...

IPL title sponsorship: Eyes on Amazon & Unacademy, Jio the dark horse NEW DELHI: The suspension of Vivo’s title sponsorship with the Indian Premier League (IPL) has opened up the market for a new brand to come in for the 2021 edition...