Netflix launches Hindi-language user interface

Netflix launches Hindi-language user interface
August 08
16:59 2020
NEW DELHI: Netflix has launched its user interface in Hindi to enable users who prefer the most-spoken language to easily discover, access and enjoy their favourite streaming content in the country. The complete Netflix experience in Hindi, from the sign up to search rows, collections and payment, is available across all devices on mobile, TV and web.

“Delivering a great Netflix experience is as important to us as creating great content. We believe the new user interface will make Netflix even more accessible and better suit members who prefer Hindi,” Monika Shergill, VP-Content, Netflix India, said in a statement.

Netflix members can switch to the Hindi user interface from the Language option in the â€˜Manage Profiles’ section on their desktop, TV or mobile browsers. On Netflix, members can set up to five profiles in each account, and each profile can have its own language setting. Netflix users outside India will also have the option to switch their user interface to Hindi.

Netflix continues to improve the viewing experience with features like Smart Downloads, parental controls, and the Top 10 row. Last year, Netflix introduced the mobile plan in India for Rs 199 per month.

