Netflix unveils first 8 minutes of ‘Stranger Things 4’ WASHINGTON: With only a week left for the highly anticipated return of ‘Stranger Things’, Netflix has dropped the first 8 minutes of the season in a sneak peek. According to...

Ranveer Singh jets off to meet Deepika Padukone at Cannes MUMBAI: Actor Ranveer Singh, on Friday, jetted off to join his wife Deepika Padukone at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, where the Bollywood diva is a jury member. Ranveer’s visit...

Singer Kanika Kapoor ties knot with beau Gautam in London LONDON: Popular Bollywood playback singer Kanika Kapoor, known for her song ‘Baby Doll’, has tied the knot with her NRI beau Gautam in London on Friday. Pictures from her traditional...

AI in crypto platform, CryptoSmartlife set to simplify crypto investing in India with thematic coin baskets HYDERABAD: Crypto tech industry has emerged as one of the fastest-growing technology sub-sectors in the last couple of years. Innovative players are emerging in the space to make crypto investing...

Film ‘Mujib-The making of nation’ displays strong neighbourly ties between India-Bangladesh CANNES: Bangladesh Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, on Thursday, said that the feature film, ‘Mujib- the Making of a Nation’ displays the neighbourly relations between India and Bangladesh...

Dominica withdraws illegal entry case against Mehul Choksi NEW DELHI: Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi on Saturday got relief from the Commonwealth of Dominica where he was charged with illegal entry by the police. The prosecution of Dominica decided...

Overall flood condition improves in Assam, situation grim in 4 districts NAGAON: The overall flood condition in Assam on Friday was slightly improved, but the situation is still grim in Nagaon, Hojai, Cachar and Darrang districts. According to the reports of...

Sonia, Priyanka Gandhi pay homage to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary NEW DELHI: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi paid homage to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 31st death anniversary at Vir Bhumi in the national capital...

Dhanush sends legal notice to couple claiming him to be their biological son CHENNAI: Actor Dhanush and his father Kasthoori Raja has sent a legal notice to a Madurai-based couple who had claimed that the South superstar is their “biological” son. In the...

1988 road rage case: Sidhu surrenders after sentencing, sent to Patiala central jail PATIALA: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu was brought to Patiala central jail on Friday after he surrendered to serve the one-year imprisonment awarded by the Supreme Court in a 1988...

Why does PM Modi prefer night travel for foreign tours? NEW DELHI: In the last over a fortnight Prime Minister Narendra Modi has had a busy foreign visit schedule. He embarked on a three-day visit to Germany, Denmark and France...

PM Modi ahead of 8th anniversary of govt says ‘worked for poor, balanced development’ NEW DELHI: As the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be completing eight years in power this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday...

NEET Exam: Know All About Application Process, Eligibility, Admit Card, Syllabus, Selection Process The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is a common national-level entrance examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). It is the gateway to all Undergraduate and Postgraduate medical...

AAPI & Heartfulness Institute hosted five-week webinar on Meditation Practices India Post News Service CHICAGO: American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) in collaboration with the Heartfulness Institute organized a five-week webinar, from March 20 to April 172022 on Heartfulness Meditation Practices,...

World Money Exchange rendering yeoman services for 35 years Surendra Ullal & Ramesh Soparawala CHICAGO: For over three decades- to be precise for 35 years now- Anil Shah, a well-known community member, as well as, an acclaimed activist has...

COVID-19 Vaccines: AWay to Honor Heritage, Community, and Family during AANHPI Heritage Month As Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) communities across the nation honor and celebrate the diverse contributions made in the United States we are reminded that COVID-19 vaccines...

Jasjit Singh appointed Executive Director SelectUSA India Post News Service US President Joe Biden appointed Jasjit Singh as executive director of SelectUSA, a government-wide program housed within the International Trade Administration. The program targets attracting foreign...