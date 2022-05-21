India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Netflix unveils first 8 minutes of ‘Stranger Things 4’

Netflix unveils first 8 minutes of ‘Stranger Things 4’
May 21
11:44 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: With only a week left for the highly anticipated return of ‘Stranger Things’, Netflix has dropped the first 8 minutes of the season in a sneak peek.

According to Deadline, the streamer also revealed that the first seven episodes of the nine-episode fourth season will drop on May 27 and the final two episodes will be released on July 1 as Volume 2.It had previously been announced that the fourth season will air in two parts.
Volume 1 will pick up six months following the conclusion of Season 3, which had our heroes battling the Mind Flayer in the middle of the Starcourt Mall, the outlet reported earlier.

‘Stranger Things’ stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Cara Buono and Matthew Modine.

As per Deadline, the show was created by The Duffer Brothers and is produced by Monkey Massacre Productions and 21 Laps Entertainment. The Duffer Brothers serve as executive producers on the series, alongside Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps Entertainment, Iain Paterson, and Curtis Gwinn. (ANI)

 

Comments

comments

Tags
ActorsactressbollywoodCelebritiesEntertainmentHollywoodmoviesNetflixStranger Things 4Stranger Things 4 NetflixStranger Things 4 NewsStranger Things 4 Revealed
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – May 20th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – ACVOTE.ORG

ACVOTE

ADVERTISEMENT – SKYRIVER CASINO

Skyriver

SevenJackpots helps Indian gamblers choose the bestÂ online casino India. Our team has reviewed Indias most popular online casinos and written independent casino reviews, that help users pick, a trustworthy and safe casino to play at.

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.