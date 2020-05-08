Something went wrong with the connection!

Neuberg to develop Covid-19 vaccine in India

Neuberg to develop Covid-19 vaccine in India
May 08
16:43 2020
Dr. Sandip Shah, Executive Director, Neuberg Diagnostics Private Limited & Director, Neuberg Supratech Reference Lab, Ahmedabad

PRAKASH M SWAMY

Neuberg Supratech Reference Laboratory, Ahmedabad, a unit of Neuberg Diagnostics Private Limited (a StartUp in the PathLab chain segment) has signed a MoU with Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre, a Gujarat Government arm, for developing COVID-19 recombinant vaccine and diagnostics. The MoU was signed recently in the presence of Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani.

Dr. Sandip Shah, Executive Director, Neuberg Diagnostics Private Limited & Director, Neuberg Supratech Reference Lab, Ahmedabad said “Our competence to develop a COVID-19 recombinant vaccine and diagnostics can be gauged from the fact that we are the largest diagnostics service provider in the state with presence in almost every major city.

With 20 labs and 100 plus collection centers, we have the distinction of being the only CAP and NABL accredited Genomics Center of Excellence in Ahmedabad. The Neuberg Center for Genomic Medicine (NCGM) based out of Ahmedabad is the only private lab in country to house the most powerful sequencer, NOVASEQ 6000, which offers high-throughput sequencing across a broad range of applications,” says

As part of the five years agreement effective May 1, 2020, Neuberg Supratech will work on two projects for the Government of Gujarat. The first project is for COVID-19 vaccine development, wherein Neuberg Supratech will look for immune markers for the COVID-19 positive patients. The company plans to use several of its in-house high throughput sequencing machines for this project.

The second project involves developing cost effective post viral extraction procedures. Currently the spend is around Rs 3,500 for consumables for RT-PCR testing. Neuberg Supratech aims to bring the cost down to below Rs 1,000. For this Neuberg Supratech will optimize the RT-PCR testing consumables and procedures that are presently being used. This will also increase the testing capacity by 2 -3 times and even the turnaround times will be bought down to within 2 hours.

“This MoU is indeed an honor for Neuberg. We have been part of the fight against COVID-19 ever since it was declared a global emergency by the World Health Organization. The significant role that pathology and medicine play in healing is now at a high. The need of the hour is to challenge the limits of conventional diagnostics and medicine with path-breaking techniques and procedures that allow the diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19 with greater speed and precision. Towards this endeavor, Neuberg is putting its best forward in assisting the Central Government and various State Governments in combating the virus.” Says Dr. G. S. K. Velu, Chairman and Managing Director of Neuberg Diagnostics Private Limited

Neuberg Supratech houses the best-in-class technologies in clinical lab medicine. Specialist teams focusing on Virology studies and research help track disease trends and forecast outbreaks, and also back up research to create new vaccines and cures. The lab also has one of the most advanced centers for inherited cancer genetics in India and has developed a series of novel protocols to make genetic screening affordable, he said.

In March 2020, Neuberg Supratech commenced COVID-19 testing post approvals from both ICMR and the Government of Gujarat. The testing is fully compliant to the guidelines set by ICMR, Government of Gujarat and other competent government agencies.

The best-in-class laboratories from across India, UAE & South Africa have united under the banner of Neuberg Diagnostics to bring the latest technology and techniques within the reach of developing countries. Utilizing their combined strengths, the Neuberg alliance brings capabilities to perform over 6000 varieties of Pathological investigations and will promote Prevention & Early Diagnosis, Focused Wellness Programs and Structured Disease Management programs for rare diseases using the most advanced technologies assisted by Data science and AI tools, he said

Neuberg Diagnostics is among the top diagnostics companies of Indian origin and the fastest growing healthcare start-up in India. The founding members of the Neuberg consortium – Anand Diagnostic Laboratory (Bangalore), Supratech Micropath (Ahmedabad), Ehrlich Laboratory (Chennai), Global Labs (South Africa), and Minerva Diagnostics (Dubai) bring their combined heritage of over 200 years and process over 20 million tests annually. Some of the best Pathologists, Biochemists, Geneticists, Microbiologists and several other Clinical Lab Professionals from around the world are working closely, sharing knowledge and using the latest generation of diagnostics techniques to take accurate and timely diagnosis to the next level.

