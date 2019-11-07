Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

New book on Kashmir goes beyond conflict, sheds light on valley’s rich history

New book on Kashmir goes beyond conflict, sheds light on valley’s rich history
November 07
16:33 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Not limiting Kashmir to a “zone of conflict”, a new book throws light on the rich history of the valley, describing it as a “sacred space”, “princely state”, “nation”, “secular symbol” and more.

Titled “Kashmir”, the book written by historian Chitralekha Zutshi, is part of the Oxford India’s short introduction series.

Rendered in evocative and lucid prose, the book, according to the author, talks about Kashmir as a “geographic entity as well as a composite of multiple ideas”.

“It highlights not just how Kashmir was defined in particular periods, but also why and by whom.

“In the process, it brings to light the ever-changing and yet interconnected political and religious institutions and ideologies, literary traditions, and social classes that shaped the history of this region,” reads the introduction of the book.

Comprising only seven chapters, according to the publishers, the intention behind this short book is to untangle the “complex issue of Kashmir”.

They noted that since 1947-48, when India and Pakistan fought their first war over Kashmir, the region has been reduced to an “endlessly disputed territory”.

“… the people of this region and its rich history are often forgotten. This short introduction untangles the complex issue of Kashmir to help readers understand not just its past, present, and future, but also the sources of the existing misconceptions about it,” it added.

Presently a history professor at the College of William & Mary in the USA, Zutshi’s earlier books include “Kashmir: History, Politics, Representation” (2018); “Kashmir’s Contested Pasts: Narratives, Sacred Geographies, and the Historical Imagination” (2014). PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Should Britain return the treasures it looted from India?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Undeterred by impeachment proceedings Trump says he is winning - https://t.co/ArVQ6jGMok Get your news featured us… https://t.co/MJxxZnlAGs
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 7, 2019, 11:19 am

India to stick to Kartarpur agreement on visits by Indian pilgrims - https://t.co/xjLo7vhLWr Get your news feature… https://t.co/kiws4Uuftn
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 7, 2019, 11:13 am

#Sensex jumps 184 points to hit fresh record high; #Nifty reclaims 12k-mark - https://t.co/tSShI8p3YT Get your new… https://t.co/8jwTzO38GA
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 7, 2019, 11:11 am

#China says agreed with US to remove tariffs if trade deal progresses - https://t.co/gRKHfeMTMF Get your news feat… https://t.co/jonJbdau53
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 7, 2019, 11:09 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.