New Education Policy connected with the roots of India, says Jagat Prakash Nadda

September 30
10:02 2020
NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday said that the New Education Policy, 2020 (NEP) formulated under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attached to the roots of Indian culture and incorporates the views of everyone.

Speaking through video conferencing at the fourth convocation ceremony of Pratap University in Jaipur, Nadda said, “The new education policy that Prime Minister has formulated is connected with the roots of India. This policy was formulated after incorporating everyone’s views.”
Nadda said that the era of rote learning has gone, now is the era of concepts and applications.

“If you are able to apply your education for the betterment of society, only then will your education be useful for society. One must have an aptitude for the application, and should have an idea in mind for the aptitude,” he said.

He added that India has given education to the world since ancient times, and Nalanda and Taxila universities are examples of that.

“India has always been the world guru. India has always taught the world. Nalanda and Taxila are examples of this. Students from many countries have been coming here to get an education. Our ancestors said that without the alignment of mind, heart, body and soul, true happiness cannot be achieved,” he said.

Citing the words of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, Nadda said the education policy that recognises India and is associated with its philosophy will benefit society greatly. “Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay said that education is an investment that can bring positive changes in society in the coming times,” he added. (ANI)

