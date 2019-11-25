Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

New Jersey Gov applauds Sikh community

New Jersey Gov applauds Sikh community
November 25
16:49 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has applauded the contributions of Sikh-Americans in the development and cultural diversity of his state.

Donning a Sikh turban, Murphy started his speech with traditional Sikh greeting ‘Waheguru Ji ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji ki Fateh’ (Hail the Khalsa who belongs to the God! Hail the God to whom belongs the victory).

“New Jersey exhibits a vividly-coloured tapestry with every person and each community contributing their own threads. How boring this tapestry would be without the Sikh community… and how vibrant it is with them,” Murphy told hundreds of Sikh-Americans at an event to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism.

The event was organised by ‘Let’s Share a Meal’ in collaboration with the Sikh American Chamber of Commerce (SACC), Global, Dhan Guru Nanak Jatha and SAVA at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center on Saturday.

Gurbir Singh Grewal, the first Sikh-American Attorney General in the US’ history and 61st Attorney General of the state of New Jersey, lauded the Sikh community by citing the example of slain Indian-American police officer Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal, who was shot dead on duty during a traffic stop in Texas in September.

“Deputy Dhaliwal… protected his community and he sacrificed his life in service of others. In that tragedy, the whole world saw what we as Sikhs know and what Guru Nanak taught us…”

Renowned American comedian and keynote speaker Hasan Minhaj sat down with journalist Shweta Singh and had a detailed discussion on Guru Nanak’s teachings and the current state of the world.

“The event was an attempt to provide an opportunity to learn more about Guru Nanak’s teachings and Sikhism,” said Onkar Singh, founder of ‘Let’s Share a Meal’. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Has Ayodhya verdict boosted India's secular image?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

SC to give order on Maha govt formation on Tuesday, #BJP and Cong spar over numbers - https://t.co/M18hN5iGcy Get… https://t.co/Ed0UW6yOm0
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 25, 2019, 11:23 am

Wrong to say I am behind Ajit Pawar's revolt: Sharad Pawar - https://t.co/x53ahRUCfk Get your news featured use… https://t.co/cjww8q9dXj
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 25, 2019, 11:21 am

New Jersey Gov applauds Sikh community - https://t.co/ZJkF0sy3Ba Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/tBvobhoU0s
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 25, 2019, 11:19 am

Singapore Hindu leaders commended for inter-faith harmony - https://t.co/2iZdekzcCD Get your news featured use… https://t.co/lyj2k1MmZm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 25, 2019, 11:18 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.