Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

New Mexico says public benefit immigrant rule may hurt kids

New Mexico says public benefit immigrant rule may hurt kids
August 20
12:05 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

SANTA FE, New Mexico: New Mexico’s human services secretary fears that children may be deprived of food assistance and other vital services under the Trump administration’s new rule to deny green cards to migrants who use Medicaid, food stamps and other forms of public assistance.

In a news release August 13, Human Services Secretary David Scrase predicted the rule would create greater disparities in terms of access to health care.
Federal law currently requires those seeking to become permanent residents or gain legal status to prove they will not be a burden to the US, but the new rules broaden disqualifications.

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is sharply criticizing the change.
The state estimates that 77,000 US citizen children live in New Mexico with an immigrant parent in a family relying on food assistance. AP

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Our deepest sympathy to Shri Jagannath Mishra's family. In this time of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with th… https://t.co/ygCPRNu1Ps
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 19, 2019, 6:12 am

Not all parts of Article 370 to be valid in Jammu & Kashmir: Home Minister Amit Shah. @AmitShah @narendramodihttps://t.co/zkrf5wfpHm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 5, 2019, 5:50 am

New York’s India Day Parade to honour valour, the sacrifice of Armed Forces Read: https://t.co/PZwBYlrPDWhttps://t.co/YNNjkxtG5s
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:31 am

Hamza bin Laden was very threatening to the US: Trump https://t.co/Vv1tNdQ6i0 #HamzabinLaden #OsamabinLaden #Trump #USA
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:10 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.