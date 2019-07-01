Something went wrong with the connection!

New railway timetable to come into effect from Monday

July 01
10:46 2019
NEW DELHI: The Indian Railways is going to implement its new timetable from July 1, it said on Sunday.
Northern Railway (NR) has reshuffled the timings of around 267 trains, it said, adding that the new timetable would come into effect from Monday.
The zone has introduced two new Tejas Express trains on the New Delhi-Chandigarh-New Delhi and the New Delhi-Lucknow-New Delhi routes.

It has extended the journey of four trains — the Dehradun-New Delhi Nanda Devi Express up to Kota Junction, the Aligarh-Moradabad passenger up to Gajraula, the Ambala-Amb Andaura DEMU up to Daulatpur Chowk and the New Delhi-Ludhiana Shatabdi Express up to Lohian Khas.
NR has also increased the frequency of the Allahabad-New Delhi-Allahabad Humsafar Express from tri-weekly to four days a week and decreased the frequency of the New Delhi-Ludhiana-New Delhi Shatabdi Express from five days to two days a week.

The zone has also changed the departure timings of 148 trains. While the departure timings of 93 trains have been pre-poned, those of 55 trains have been postponed.
The arrival timings of 118 trains have been changed — while for 57 trains, the timings have been pre-poned, those of 61 trains have been postponed. PTI

