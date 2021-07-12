India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

New Samsung Galaxy phones, watches, earbuds leaked in images

New Samsung Galaxy phones, watches, earbuds leaked in images
July 12
10:15 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: As Samsung gears up for its next Galaxy Unpacked event next month, new leaks have revealed the device lineup in GIF images, that includes two new Galaxy foldables, a Galaxy FE phone, two Galaxy Watches and a set of new Galaxy Buds.

According to noted social media leaker Evan Blass, the Samsung event is set to take place on August 11. Blass shared images of Galaxy Z Fold 3 in white, green and black colours. Galaxy Z Fold 3 may support the S Pen stylus.

He also tweeted Galaxy Z Flip 3 in purple, black, gold and green colours. A recent report said that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will feature an under-display camera and support the S-Pen stylus. Its next clamshell foldable Galaxy Z Flip3 is expected to have a bigger outer display.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is expected to feature a larger external display of 1.83 inches. It has a dual-camera system, which reportedly includes a 12MP main snapper and a 12MP ultrawide snapper. The inner screen of the Z Flip3 may feature a punch-hole design with a 10MP selfie camera.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 is rumoured to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset. Both foldable products are expected to have a lighter weight with a cheaper price than their predecessors.

Blass’ thread also showed GIFs of a mid-range Samsung Galaxy S21 FE device in four colours. In another tweet, Blass shared GIFs of two new Samsung watches that are likely to run the joint smartwatch platform by Google-Samsung. The Galaxy Watch Active 4 may come in 44mm and 40mm sizes.

Galaxy Buds 2 are likely to have active noice cancellation and Blass showed that buds in gray, purple and white colours. Samsung is yet to make the device lineup or the date of the launch official

Comments

comments

Tags
Indian economySamsung Galaxy EarbudsSamsung Galaxy Phones IndiaSamsung Galaxy UpdatesSamsung Galaxy WatchesSamsung NewsSamsung PhonesSamsunga galaxy PhonesTechbiz
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Polls

Can Afghan Forces stop the Advancement of The Taliban ?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Epaper

Casino Bonus

Oppa Bet 888

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.