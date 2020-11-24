India Post News Paper

New therapy for flu may help fight Covid-19: Study

November 24
15:56 2020
NEW YORK: Scientists have developed a new therapy for influenza virus infections that may also prove effective against many other pathogenic virus infections, including HIV and Covid-19.

In an average year, more than two million people in the US are hospitalized with the flu, and 30,000 to 80,000 of them die from it or related complications. According to the study, published in the journal Nature Communications, the research team used a targeted therapy approach against virus infections.

“We target all of the antiviral drugs we develop specifically to virus-infected cells,” said study author Philip S. Low from the Purdue University in the US. “That way, we treat the diseased cells without harming healthy cells. We use this capability to deliver immune-activating drugs selectively into flu-infected cells,” Low added.

There is also the potential that this therapy will prove efficacious in people infected with Covid-19.

The flu virus, like many other pathogenic viruses, exports its proteins into its host cell surface and then buds off nascent viruses in the process of spreading to adjacent host cells. Because these exported viral proteins are not present in the membranes of healthy host cells, the research team has exploited the presence of viral proteins in infected cells by designing homing molecules that target drugs specifically to virus-infected cells, thereby avoiding the collateral toxicity that occurs when antiviral drugs are taken up by uninfected cells.

“We chose to start our tests with influenza virus because the results can often be applied to other enveloped viruses. Our lab tests show that our process works in influenza-infected mice that are inoculated with 100 times the lethal dose of virus,” Low said. The researchers noted that the new therapy may prove effective against other pathogenic virus infections such as hepatitis B, HIV and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

