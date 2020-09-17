New York Indian community leaders welcome Indian CG to NY

Geetha Patil

NEW YORK: A warm welcome and face-to-face meeting with Indian Consul General of New York, Randhir Jaiswal was arranged by the Indo-American Community at Four Seasons Hotel Boston, MA on Sep 11, 2020 inviting some special dignitaries of the community.

Randhir Jaiswal joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1998 and is now serving as Consul General of India in New York from 19 July 2020 He is profoundly interested in strategic, sustainable development and public policy issues. He represented India’s delegation at various Climate Change Conferences and Participated as a lead negotiator for the G-77 countries at the RIO+20 Conference held in Brazil in 2012.

He has served in Portugal, Cuba, and South Africa and at the Permanent Mission of India in New York.

“I am much excited to meet with Indian Community members today. My trip to Boston was delayed due to COVID-19 travel bars” – said Randhir Jaiswal. He spent his entire morning in meeting with the guests one by one in a cordial setting. Amongst the many dignitaries was Dr. Shefali Agarwal who briefed him about the current researches in health care industries and the public health issues and how he can help build stronger collaborations between India and USA.

Ashok Patel, a successful hotel businessman talked to Indian Consul General about the challenges they are facing due to COVID-19 and crisis in tourism. He is looking into developing urgent care facilities as most people in the Indian community are getting older and need help. Sanjay Gokhale, Managing Director of Yash Ventures, LLC from Rhode Island spoke about the scope and role of various business operations and consumer tech services and willing to lead global cross-functional teams from private and government to startups.

Republican Party’s former State lawmaker Robert Lancia who win Rhode Island’s GOP U.S. House primary on Sep 08, 2020 came in with his wife Maryann to meet the Indian Consul General. He talked about his various agendas including giving tax breaks for donations to private and parochial schools that provide a choice to students “who can’t get their needs met in a government run school. He also expressed his willingness to build stronger ties with India for brighter future of USA.

Kanchan Banerjee, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Boston Center of Excellence for Health and Human Development (BoCE), and a certified Yoga teacher talked about his experience in health-care sector and said that he is ready to take up any bottom line responsibilities. Raj Gupta, founder of Balaji Bollywood Entertainment USA Inc. said that he was s very passionate about serving the Indian community by promoting Indian talent and bringing Indian culture and music to the USA Abhishek Singh, President of Indo-American Community spoke about various social and cultural activities of this organization and the role it is playing in collaborating with American Communities and Indian student community in their various activities.

He also thanked CG Randhir Jaiswal for meeting with Indo-American Community members. He also thanked all the dignitaries for welcoming the new Indian Consul General and introducing themselves and expressing willingness to build stronger ties with Indian counterparts.

