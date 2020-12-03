India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

New Zealand clothing firm removes Ganesh pants after protest 

New Zealand clothing firm removes Ganesh pants after protest 
December 03
15:56 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Ganesh Pants

Ganesh Pants

Madhu Patel

CHICAGO: Takaka (Tasman, New Zealand) headquartered firm Mariposa Clothing has removed pants carrying images of Hindu deity Lord Ganesh, after a strong protest from aggrieved devotees who dubbed them “highly inappropriate”. 

In a communication to Rajan Zed who spearheaded the protest, Tracey Brignole of Mariposa Clothing saidit has removed the pants saying,“It was certainly never our intention to cause any offence and we apologize to anyone who did take offence. “

Rajan, President of Universal Society of Hinduism, thanked Mariposa Clothing and Brignole for understanding the concerns of the community observing that Lord Ganesh is meant to be worshipped in temples or home shrines and not to adorn one’s legs.

Hinduism is the oldest and third largest religion of the world with about 1.2 billion adherents and a rich philosophical thought and it should not be taken frivolously. Symbols of any faith, larger or smaller, should not be mishandled. Any trivialization of Hindu deities would be disturbing to the Hindus world over. In Hinduism, Lord Ganesh is worshipped as god of wisdom and remover of obstacles and is invoked before the beginning of any major undertaking.  

Before removal, objectionable Ganesh Pants was described as “fun and playful” and was priced at $15. Launched in 2005, Mariposa Clothing, whose tagline is “retail color therapy”; sells clothing, footwear, gifts, jewelry, etc.; from its warehouse/online-store and six stores in Nelson and Takaka. 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Biden support India’s UNSC membership?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Mayors from 8-Bay-area ... - https://t.co/7N2OkxAR8h Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianOrigin #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin
    h J R

    - December 3, 2020, 10:49 am

    Akshaya Patra Foundation ... - https://t.co/pg7iVoauuu Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AkshayaPatraFoundation #AkshayaPatraFoundationUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #GratitudeGala #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans
    h J R

    - December 3, 2020, 10:41 am

    Air India direct flight to Hyderabad - https://t.co/CNgVa0h3cE Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AirIndia #American4Hindus #ChicagoToHyderabadFlights #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #HyderabadToChicago #IACA #IndianAmericans
    h J R

    - December 3, 2020, 10:39 am

    Teens gather to Create Mural of ... - https://t.co/CfOSqoAIGn Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #BalVihar #CANstructionCovid19 #Cardiologist #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
    h J R

    - December 3, 2020, 10:36 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.