New Zealand clothing firm removes Ganesh pants after protest
Madhu Patel
CHICAGO: Takaka (Tasman, New Zealand) headquartered firm Mariposa Clothing has removed pants carrying images of Hindu deity Lord Ganesh, after a strong protest from aggrieved devotees who dubbed them “highly inappropriate”.
In a communication to Rajan Zed who spearheaded the protest, Tracey Brignole of Mariposa Clothing saidit has removed the pants saying,“It was certainly never our intention to cause any offence and we apologize to anyone who did take offence. “
Rajan, President of Universal Society of Hinduism, thanked Mariposa Clothing and Brignole for understanding the concerns of the community observing that Lord Ganesh is meant to be worshipped in temples or home shrines and not to adorn one’s legs.
Hinduism is the oldest and third largest religion of the world with about 1.2 billion adherents and a rich philosophical thought and it should not be taken frivolously. Symbols of any faith, larger or smaller, should not be mishandled. Any trivialization of Hindu deities would be disturbing to the Hindus world over. In Hinduism, Lord Ganesh is worshipped as god of wisdom and remover of obstacles and is invoked before the beginning of any major undertaking.
Before removal, objectionable Ganesh Pants was described as “fun and playful” and was priced at $15. Launched in 2005, Mariposa Clothing, whose tagline is “retail color therapy”; sells clothing, footwear, gifts, jewelry, etc.; from its warehouse/online-store and six stores in Nelson and Takaka.