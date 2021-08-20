India Post News Paper

New Zealand reports 11 new Delta cases of COVID-19 in community

August 20
11:49 2021
WELLINGTON: New Zealand reported 11 new Delta cases of COVID-19 in the community on Friday, bringing the total number of cases associated with the current Auckland community outbreak to 31.

All cases have or are being transferred safely to a managed isolation facility under strict infection prevention and control procedures, including the use of full PPE, according to the Ministry of Health.
Of the 11 new cases, eight are in Auckland and three in Wellington, the first time this community outbreak seen out of Auckland. The three in Wellington had recently travelled to Auckland and visited a location of interest there, said a ministry statement.

Among the 31 total cases, 19 cases are now confirmed as part of the Auckland outbreak, with the remaining 12 under investigation to confirm the linkage to the outbreak. Initial assessment shows most cases have a plausible link, it said.

The Auckland cluster is linked to the Sydney outbreak in Australia – a returnee from Sydney who arrived in Auckland on a flight on Aug. 7 tested positive of Delta COVID-19.Â Five of the newly reported cases on Friday are from family bubbles of previously confirmed cases, according to the ministry.

COVID-19 was also detected in wastewater samples collected on Wednesday from the Waitakere area in Auckland, it said, adding testing is in progress for a number of samples.Â More higher risk locations have been identified by public health staff as they are currently engaged in contact tracing work, it said.

New Zealand has moved to the top level 4 national lockdown from midnight Tuesday after the first identified Delta COVID-19 case in the Auckland community. (ANI/Xinhua)

Covid New ZealandDelta casesDelta VariantNew ZealandNew Zealand Corona CasesNew Zealand Delta Variantworld
