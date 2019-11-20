Something went wrong with the connection!

Newly-elected Lankan president accepts Imran Khan’s invitation to visit Pakistan

Newly-elected Lankan president accepts Imran Khan’s invitation to visit Pakistan
November 20
15:04 2019
COLOMBO: Newly-elected Sri Lankan President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has accepted Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s invitation to visit his country, the Pakistan High Commission here said on Wednesday.

Khan on Tuesday telephoned Rajapaksa to congratulate him on his electoral win and invited him to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

The Sri Lankan president will travel to India on November 29 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday.

This is likely to be his first official visit abroad after assuming office.
Jaishankar arrived here on Tuesday on an unannounced two-day visit. He became the first foreign dignitary to call on President Rajapaksa.

According to Sri Lankan officials, the minister carried a letter of personal congratulations to Rajapaksa from Prime Minister Modi and the invitation to visit India.

Rajapaksa stormed to victory in Sri Lanka’s presidential elections, the result of which was declared on Sunday.

Modi telephoned Rajapaksa on Sunday to congratulate him on his electoral win and invited him to visit India as his first official foreign tour.
The Lankan leader thanked Modi for his good wishes and expressed his readiness to work with India very closely to ensure development and security, the Prime Minister’s Office said. PTI

