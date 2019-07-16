Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Next India head coach should be below 60 and have minimum two-year international experience

Next India head coach should be below 60 and have minimum two-year international experience
July 16
16:40 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The Indian cricket board Tuesday invited applications for the men’s team support staff including head coach who will need to be less than 60 years of age with a minimum international experience of two years.

The BCCI has streamlined the process of hiring the support staff including head coach, batting coach, bowling coach, fielding coach, physiotherapist, strength and conditioning coach and administrative manager. The application deadline for all the roles is 5 PM, July 30.

Before Ravi Shastri was appointed as the head coach in July 2017, the BCCI had issued a nine-point eligibility criteria which lacked focus and clarity. This time, it is only a three-point criteria for all the coaching roles including head coach besides the positions in the batting, bowling and fielding department.

“The current coaching staff of Team India will get an automatic entry in the recruitment process,” said the BCCI in a statement.

The head coach should have coached a Test playing nation for a minimum of two years or three years with an associate member/A team/IPL side. The applicant also should have played 30 Tests or 50 ODIs.

The criteria remains the same for batting, bowling and fielding coach except the number of games played. The three personnel should have played at least 10 Tests or 25 ODIs and be less than 60 years of age.

The current support staff comprising Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun, batting coach Sanjay Bangar and fielding coach R Sridhar were given a 45-day extension following the World Cup, covering the West Indies tour from August 3 to September 3.

All of them can re-apply but the team is set to have a new trainer and physio after the departure of Shankar Basu and Patrick Farhart following India’s semifinal exit in the World Cup.

After the West Indies tour, India’s home season kicks off with a series against South Africa, beginning September 15.

Shastri was appointed India chief coach in 2017 after Anil Kumble’s tenure ended prematurely in controversial circumstances.

The 57-year-old was also India’s director of cricket from August 2014 to June 2016.

India have not won a major ICC event under his guidance though the team did make history by winning a maiden Test series in Australia earlier this year. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – SUMMERHILL HOMES

Attached Homes in Fremont, CA

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo meets EAM, @DrSJaishankar in New Delhi. #indoAmericans #America #jaishankar #MEA… https://t.co/Ci4zoggjAn
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- June 26, 2019, 7:12 am

RT @FremontPD: At-Risk Missing Person Patricia Hodge, 76 years old. Last seen at 5:30 pm in area of Mildred and Blacow. https://t.co/3CMI9
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- June 26, 2019, 6:41 am

Exclusive Opportunity for budding writers to establish themselves as authors! https://t.co/k0vVHxsmgZ is accepting… https://t.co/umFU0DxbPJ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- June 17, 2019, 6:11 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.