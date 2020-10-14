India Post News Paper

Neymar surpasses Ronaldo as Brazil’s second-highest goalscorer

October 14
10:08 2020
LIMA: Star striker Neymar surpassed Ronaldo and became the second most goal-scorer for Brazil with a hat-trick against Peru in the World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

The Paris Saint-Germain attacker put away a penalty in either half before tapping home from close range in injury-time. Brazil thrashed Peru 4-2 in the game.
The 28-year-old has now scored 64 goals in 103 games surpassing Ronaldo, who scored 62 goals in 98 games for Brazil in a 17-year long career.

Only Pele, who netted 77 times, has scored more goals for Brazil than Neymar.

Legendary Brazilian goalkeeper Taffarel believes that Neymar is a ‘superstar’ player who can help the country to win their sixth World Cup title.

“Neymar is a great player. He plays the game in a beautiful way. He’s an incredible dribbler, sets up goals, scores fantastic goals. He’s very important for us. We really hope he can be at his best and help Brazil win another World Cup. He’s a superstar,” Taffarel told the official FIFA website.

“I cheered a lot for Paris [in the Champions League final] because of the Brazilians who play there. I really wanted Neymar to win this Champions League and, consequently, The Best FIFA [Men’s Player] award. But it’s just one day. I really hope in the future he can win this award and be considered the best player in the world,” he added. (ANI)

