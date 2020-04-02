Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

NGT chairperson donates Rs 50,000 to PM-CARES fund

NGT chairperson donates Rs 50,000 to PM-CARES fund
April 02
16:02 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: National Green Tribunal (NGT) Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel has contributed Rs 50,000 to Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund to aid the nation’s fight against COVID-19.

The fund has been set up to provide emergency relief in the times of epidemic in the country. Positive cases have inched towards the 2,000 mark on the ninth day of the nationwide lockdown. “Hon’ble Chairperson, NGT, has decided to contribute a sum of Rs 50,000 to the fund,” said a notification undersigned by Registrar General Ashu Garg.

The chairperson also advised tribunal members as well as the officers of registry to generously contribute towards the cause. For all gazetted and non-gazetted officers, three and two days’ salary will be deducted. One-day payment of all group-C non-clerical employees will be cut from their salary.

The tribunal also said that there is an extraordinary situation faced by the world and steps are being taken by the government to contain the spread of deadly virus. Many from the legal fraternity are coming forth with the contributions. All the Supreme Court judges, including Chief Justice of India (CJI) S. A. Bobde, have also contributed Rs 50,000 each to the fund.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Does US leadership is taking right decisions over COVID 19 crisis?

  • YES (61%, 19 Votes)
  • NO (39%, 12 Votes)

Total Voters: 31

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

RT @timesofindia: #BREAKING British Airways temporarily lays off 28,000 staff: union (AFP)
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 2, 2020, 4:31 pm

RT @narendramodi: At 9 AM tomorrow morning, I’ll share a small video message with my fellow Indians. कल सुबह 9 बजे देशवासियों के साथ मैं ए…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 2, 2020, 12:04 pm

IOC president thanks PM Modi for support to Olympics - https://t.co/HBMR5CQIJV Get your news featured use… https://t.co/aGbjeSblDd
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 2, 2020, 10:51 am

Moody's changes outlook for Indian banking to 'negative' - https://t.co/IdPfkrhssP Get your news featured use… https://t.co/X4U9rTGwvS
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 2, 2020, 10:42 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.