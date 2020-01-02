Something went wrong with the connection!

Nia Sharma’s red hot bikini pics go viral

January 02
12:15 2020
MUMBAI: “Naagin 4” star Nia Sharma is making a bold style statement and adding oomph on social media by sharing images of herself in bikini.

The actress turned heads on Instagram by sharing bikini clad images. With her wet hair tied in a bun, the actress is seen flaunting her toned body in the pictures. She has completed the look with red lipstick and a simple accessory.

“Let yo Portrait mode blur out your worries and enemies too! #2020 goals,” she wrote with the images, which have gone viral on the social media.

On the professional front, Nia is getting applauded for her stint in hit TV show “Naagin 4”.

“For the first time I am trying my hands in fantasy fiction that has become a very strong brand. ‘Naagin’ demands commitment, versatility and I am playing the role of Brinda, who is simple and soft spoken in nature. She avoids fights even when people are harsh towards her,” Nia had said about her role. IANS

