India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Nick Jonas drops hot picture with his ‘lady in red’ Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas drops hot picture with his ‘lady in red’ Priyanka Chopra
August 04
11:22 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: Who’s the hottest girl in the world? Oh desi girl — Priyanka Chopra’s fans must have screamed this hook line from the actor’s hit song after seeing her unseen picture with her husband Nick Jonas.

Taking to Instagram, Nick shared the image from Priyanka’s 40th birthday bash. In the picture, Priyanka is seen standing in front of Nick and holding one of his hands as she looked away from the camera smiling. Nick held her from behind.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cgz336tvC8O/?hl=en

The duo looks super stylish. Priyanka opted for a red dress paired with matching heels. On the other hand, Nick wore a pink and black outfit.

“Lady in red,” Nick captioned the post, adding a red heart emoji to it.

Earlier on the occasion of Priyanka’s 40th birthday on July 19, Nick posted a bunch of pictures for his wife and attached a sweet note with it. He wrote, “Happiest birthday to my (heart emoji) the jewel of July. So honored to be on this crazy ride called life with you. I love you. @priyankachopra.”

Priyanka and Nick got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. The two are parents to a daughter named Malti Marie.

In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as ‘It’s All Coming Back To Me’, and the series ‘Citadel’. Produced by Russo Brothers, ‘Citadel’ will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ and ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, both of which have become cult classics over the years.’Jee Le Zaraa’ is reportedly going on floors around September 2022 and will be ready for release in the summer of 2023. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
ActorsactressBaby PriyankabollywoodCelebritiesEntertainmentHollywoodMalti Marie Chopra JonasmoviesPriyankaPriyanka ChopraPriyanka Chopra and Nick JonasPriyanka Chopra JonasPriyanka Chopra Jonas Latest PicsPriyanka Chopra Photo
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – August 05th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Rangbaaz

ADVERTISEMENT – GYFTING

GYFTING

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Sports

SevenJackpots helps Indian gamblers choose the bestÂ online casino India. Our team has reviewed Indias most popular online casinos and written independent casino reviews, that help users pick, a trustworthy and safe casino to play at.

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.