India Post

Nihang Singh bodies take out 'mohalla' at Sultanpur Lodhi

Nihang Singh bodies take out ‘mohalla’ at Sultanpur Lodhi
November 19
12:11 2019
JASWANT SINGH GANDAM / RAMAN NEHRA
India Post News Service

PHAGWARA: Various Nihang Singh bodies and other Sikh organizations November 13 took out a ‘mohalla’, the symbol of ‘Khalsa jaho jalal’ (splendour and grandeur of Khalsa), to mark the conclusion of celebrations of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of the Sikh faith, at Sultanpur Lodhi.

Attired in their traditional blue colour, they sported blue religious flags. Their leader rode an elephant while others rode bedecked horses.

There was display of martial arts, horse races, gatka feats ,and nezebazi by the Nihangs, popularly known as ‘ladliyan faujan’ (the darling army) of Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Sikh Guru who had started the tradition of ‘mohalla’ for training Khalsas in battle exercises.

Sultanpur Lodhi MLA Navtej Singh Cheema was honored on this occasion Thanking the ‘sangat’ and all Sikh bodies for their yeoman services during the Parkash Purb functions by holding langars and performing other sevas, Cheema claimed that over 50 lakh faithfuls had joined the weeklong celebrations of the Guru’s 550th birth anniversary..

Among Nihang chiefs who took part in the ‘mohalla’ were Baba Balbir Singh, head of Budha Dal, Baba Kashmir Singh Bhuriwale of Karsevawale, Baba Avtar Singh Sur Singhwale, head of Dal Baba Bidhi Chand, Baba Gajjan Singh Harianwelan head of Taruna Dal, Baba Gurbachan Singh, environmentalist Sant Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal, Baba Daya Singh Tahli Sahib, and Tarsem Singh Moranwali, the fire brand Jathedar of popular Dhadi Jatha.

