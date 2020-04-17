Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Nikhil Kumaraswamy weds at farmhouse amid lockdown

Nikhil Kumaraswamy weds at farmhouse amid lockdown
April 17
14:38 2020
BENGALURU: Former Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Gowda married Revathi at a farmhouse near Bidadi in Ramanagara district amid lockdown, a spokesman said on Friday.

“As scheduled, the wedding was held at the auspicious time (10-11 a.m.) in the farmhouse at Kethaganahalli near Bidadi in the presence of family members and close relatives,” Kumaraswamy’s media secretary K.C. Sadananda told IANS on phone.

The farmhouse is 3km from Bidadi and 45km southwest of Bengaluru in the southern state. Nikhil (28) got engaged to Revathi (22) grandniece of state Congress leader M. Krishnappa, in Bengaluru on February 10.

“About 100 people attended the ceremony conducted according to Hindu rites by priests in the presence of the couple’s parents, other family members and relatives,” said Sadananda.

Among those present were Nikhil’s grandfather — JD-S supremo and former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda, grandmother Chennamma, uncles, including former minister H.D. Revanna, cousin and Hassan Lok Sabha member Prajwal Hegde.

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

