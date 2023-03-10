India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Nimish Jani appointed commissioner Village Roselle

Nimish Jani appointed commissioner Village Roselle
March 10
10:28 2023
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Indian-American Nimish Jani has been appointed as Commissioner of newly formed Planning and Zoning Commission for Village of Roselle, IL. This new Commission now combines the previous Planning and Zoning Commission and Zoning Board of Appeals.

David Pileski, Mayor Village of Roselle wrote, “With the Village Board’s approval of the new Zoning Ordinance on February 27th, the combining of the two Commissions into one Commission is now official. You have been selected to serve on the new combined Commission that will have seven (7) members. Thank you for agreeing to serve.”

Each new Commissioner is randomly assigned a term. Nimish Jani has been assigned a three year term, successor terms will be for a period of five years.

The Commission’s role is to have meaningful impact on the community by thoroughly evaluating issues, developments, and Village Board concerns, and it works to ensure that all matters before it are examined from a variety of perspectives.

Meetings will be held on the 1st Tuesday of each month at 7 PM. The first meeting is expected to be held on April 4th. Meetings are likely to be held every month. Members will be officially sworn into the Commission at the April 4th meeting.

Comments

comments

Tags
American4HindusCommunityDiasporaFIAHinduAmericanFoundationHinduAmericansIACAIndian-American Nimish JaniIndianAmericansIndianCommunityIndianCommunityMembersIndianOriginNimish JaniNRIVillage Roselle
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – March 10th, 2023

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – SKY RIVER CASINOS

SkyRiver Casinos Now Open

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – CALIFORNIA COLLEGE CORPS

College Corps CA

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.