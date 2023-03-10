Nimish Jani appointed commissioner Village Roselle

Indian-American Nimish Jani has been appointed as Commissioner of newly formed Planning and Zoning Commission for Village of Roselle, IL. This new Commission now combines the previous Planning and Zoning Commission and Zoning Board of Appeals.

David Pileski, Mayor Village of Roselle wrote, “With the Village Board’s approval of the new Zoning Ordinance on February 27th, the combining of the two Commissions into one Commission is now official. You have been selected to serve on the new combined Commission that will have seven (7) members. Thank you for agreeing to serve.”

Each new Commissioner is randomly assigned a term. Nimish Jani has been assigned a three year term, successor terms will be for a period of five years.

The Commission’s role is to have meaningful impact on the community by thoroughly evaluating issues, developments, and Village Board concerns, and it works to ensure that all matters before it are examined from a variety of perspectives.

Meetings will be held on the 1st Tuesday of each month at 7 PM. The first meeting is expected to be held on April 4th. Meetings are likely to be held every month. Members will be officially sworn into the Commission at the April 4th meeting.

