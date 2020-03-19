Nirbhaya case convict’s wife breaks down after plea dismissed

NEW DELHI: Wife of one of the death-row convicts, Akshay Singh, broke down in the courtroom as the judge dismissed an application seeking stay on execution. “How will I live now? Please hang me too,” Akshay’s wife told the court after the pronouncement of order.

Nirbhaya’s mother was present in the court when the high-level drama unfolded. Four convicts — Vinay, Mukesh, Akshay, and Pawan will now be hanged by the noose on March 20 at 5:30 a.m. for brutally raping and murdering a 23-year-old physiotherapy student, later dubbed as ‘Nirbhaya’, on December 16, 2012.

The death-row convicts, represented by advocate A.P. Singh, had knocked on the doors of the trial court two days before the hanging seeking stay on their hanging on the pretext of pending legal remedies. IANS

