Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Nirbhaya case convict’s wife breaks down after plea dismissed

Nirbhaya case convict’s wife breaks down after plea dismissed
March 19
16:10 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Wife of one of the death-row convicts, Akshay Singh, broke down in the courtroom as the judge dismissed an application seeking stay on execution. “How will I live now? Please hang me too,” Akshay’s wife told the court after the pronouncement of order.

Nirbhaya’s mother was present in the court when the high-level drama unfolded. Four convicts — Vinay, Mukesh, Akshay, and Pawan will now be hanged by the noose on March 20 at 5:30 a.m. for brutally raping and murdering a 23-year-old physiotherapy student, later dubbed as ‘Nirbhaya’, on December 16, 2012.

The death-row convicts, represented by advocate A.P. Singh, had knocked on the doors of the trial court two days before the hanging seeking stay on their hanging on the pretext of pending legal remedies. IANS

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will SAARC cooperation improve due to COVID19 crisis

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

RT @republic: Nirbhaya case: Delhi HC rejects convicts' plea challenging their imminent execution https://t.co/XI97E4eBiP
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 19, 2020, 6:43 pm

RT @narendramodi: My address to the nation. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/w3nMRwksxJ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 19, 2020, 3:00 pm

RT @ANI: PM Modi: I appeal to all not to go into panic buying to store essential commodities. Steps being taken to ensure that there is no…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 19, 2020, 3:00 pm

RT @PTI_News: PM Narendra Modi violating law by attending Parliament as his govt urges those above 65 years to stay indoors: Congress
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 19, 2020, 2:59 pm

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.