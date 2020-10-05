India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Nirmala Sitharaman to chair 42nd GST Council meeting today

Nirmala Sitharaman to chair 42nd GST Council meeting today
October 05
10:11 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will chair the 42nd Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting at 11 am on Monday.

Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Anurag Thakur and Finance Ministers of States and Union Territories (UT) will also be present at the meeting.
“Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will chair the 42nd GST Council meeting via video conferencing at 11 AM in New Delhi today.

The meeting will be attended by MOS Anurag Thakur besides Finance Ministers of States and UTs and Senior officers from the Union Government and States,” the Ministry of Finance wrote on Twitter.

In the last meeting held on August 27, the GST Council presented two options to states regarding GST compensation including a special window in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to provide Rs 97,000 crores at a reasonable interest rate and that the entire GST compensation gap of Rs 2,35,000 crores this year can be met by them in consultation with RBI. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Did India receive maximum support of Trump's administration?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    JUSTIN SHA FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    betting India

    AWARENESS – ACVOTE

    300x250 [Return Early]

    Due to the global events currently taking place and the constant bombardment of worrying situations, we decided that it would be a good idea to provide our readers with something they could use to distract themselves from all that stress.

    We approached casinoexpressindia and Mr. Saiyaan kindly showed us multiple online casinos in India, all licensed and safe to play and good for a break from the world.

    We checked out several of the online casino India they have reviewed, and it gave us a break of the global events that are happening, all in all, it was a very good way of taking a short breather before returning to our daily tasks.

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    4,000 #Sharjah students paid ... - https://t.co/LUap09A5gl Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin
    h J R

    - October 5, 2020, 9:53 am

    Priti Patel attacks 'lefty ... - https://t.co/evjK7kWyx3 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #ConservativeParty #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers
    h J R

    - October 5, 2020, 9:23 am

    Best 1st half for #Nifty in the ... - https://t.co/K4dsWVoiiR Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #EconomicDisaster #EconomicGrowth #EconomicUpdates #EconomyNews #FinancialYear2021 #FinancialYear #GDP #GDPLoss #IndianEconomy #IndianEconomyToday #IndianEconomyUpdate
    h J R

    - October 5, 2020, 9:16 am

    Modi govt puppet in hands of ... - https://t.co/yIRNaWE2kM Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AgriculturalBill #AkaliDal #BJP #BlackFarmLaws #CoronaNews #CoronaUpdateIndia #CoronavirusVaccineUpdates #FarmBillIndia #FarmBills #IndiaFightsCorona #KhetiBachaoYatra
    h J R

    - October 5, 2020, 9:14 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.