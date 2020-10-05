Nirmala Sitharaman to chair 42nd GST Council meeting today

4,000 Sharjah students paid eco-friendly tribute to Gandhi SHARJAH: In an eco-friendly tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary, more than 4,000 students of Sharjah Indian School made his iconic round-framed glasses with recycled paper, used...

Priti Patel attacks ‘lefty lawyers’, human rights ‘do-gooders’ LONDON: In a speech to the ruling Conservative Party’s virtual conference, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel attacked human rights “do-gooders” and “lefty lawyers”, claiming they were united with people-smuggling gangs...

Best 1st half for Nifty in the last decade NEW DELHI: The first half of financial year 2021, April-September, has turned out to be the best first half for Nifty in the last decade, aided by low base post...

Modi govt puppet in hands of corporates: Rahul MOGA PUNJAB: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Sunday kicked off a three-day ‘Kheti Bachao Yatra’ in Punjab with a vow to fight the ‘black’ farm laws and save the...

IT stocks surge as US judge blocks H-1B visa ban MUMBAI: IT stocks witnessed a rally on Monday on the back of a recent order by a US federal judge blocking the enforcement of a temporary visa ban by President...

Abdullah Abdullah set to visit India to muster support for Afghan peace process KABUL: The top Afghan negotiator in peace talks with the Taliban, Abdullah Abdullah, is slated to visit New Delhi later this week to muster support for the Afghan peace process...

PM Modi to address RAISE 2020 virtual summit today NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the Responsible AI for Social Empowerment (RAISE 2020) summit scheduled to take place on Monday evening. “Looking forward to address...

UN chief strongly condemns suicide attack at office building in Afghanistan NEW YORK: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday (local time) strongly condemned the previous day’s car bombing at a district administrative building in Afghanistan’s province of Nangarhar. “The secretary-general...

Locals oppose China’s plan to shift embassy in London due to Uyghur issue LONDON: China’s decision to move its British embassy from London upmarket West end to the less glitzy East did not go well with the locals in the area. The new...

IPL 13: Incredible how Dhoni, Fleming always trust their players, says Watson DUBAI: After playing an unbeaten knock of 83 runs against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) opening batsman Shane Watson thanked skipper MS Dhoni and coach Stephen Fleming...

Farm Laws: Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee extends its ‘rail roko’ agitation in Punjab till October 8 AMRITSAR: Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KSMC) has again extended ‘rail roko’ agitation in Punjab against recently enacted farm laws till October 8. The protests were scheduled to end on October...

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson enjoy pumpkin party with daughter True WASHINGTON: American reality TV star Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are helping daughter True get into the Halloween spirit. The 36-year-old Kardashian posted Instagram photos from a fall-themed family party,...

Nirmala Sitharaman to chair 42nd GST Council meeting today NEW DELHI: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will chair the 42nd Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting at 11 am on Monday. Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Anurag...

Government plans to administer 40-50 core Covid-19 vaccine doses to 20-25 crore people by July 2021: Harsh Vardhan NEW DELHI: The government plans to receive and utilize 40-50 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses to cover 20-25 crore Indians by July 2021, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh...

India COVID-19 count crosses 65 lakh mark, recovery rate at 84.13 per cent NEW DELHI: With a spike of 75,829 new cases and 940 deaths reported in India, the country’s COVID-19 count crossed 65 lakh on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health...

Indian American Trump supporters outside hospital call for prayers as Trump is being treated WASHINGTON: A prayer vigil was held on Sunday evening for President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump by the Indian American community to wish them a speedy recovery. His supporters...

Congress to hold Satyagraha at Mahatma Gandhi, Ambedkar statues across country to demand justice for Hathras victim NEW DELHI: Taking the battle to next level, Congress Party will be holding a silent sit-in at the state and district level across the country as part of the party’s...

With 828 tests/day per million population, India exceeds WHO advisory on COVID-19 testing by almost six times NEW DELHI: India has exceeded the 140 tests per day for per million population, as advised by the World Health Organization (WHO) for comprehensive surveillance, of COVID-19 by nearly six...

Weak job growth reveals US economic recovery slowdown WASHINGTON: The weak job growth report in September revealed that the economic recovery in the US in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic was slowing and may be hitting a...