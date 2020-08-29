India Post News Paper

‘Nitish unable to create jobs for labourers returning to Bihar in lockdown’

PATNA: Four-time MP and Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) chief Pappu Yadav has slammed the Nitish Kumar government for not creating job opportunities for labourers returning to Bihar following the Covid-19 lockdown.

“The labourers returned to their native places after walking for thousands of kilometers. They were unable to get jobs here in Bihar due to callous approach of the Nitish Kumar government. They were living hand to mouth after their savings ended. The Nitish government should have some shame as employers in other states are offering six months’ advance salary and air tickets to labourers,” Pappu Yadav said.

“At present, half of Bihar is affected by floods and every person is affected by the coronavirus pandemic. They badly need jobs to earn their livelihood but Nitish Kumar is unable to create jobs,” he said. “The Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government has given jobs to teachers under MNREGA scheme but Bihar government has not given a single job under it,” he alleged.

Yadav claimed himself to be a leader of backward castes who supports the ideology of Dalit leaders like Jitan Ram Manjhi, Chirag Paswan and Meira Kumar. Since the Bihar election will be contested between National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan), Yadav hinted he may join an alliance depending on seats offered.

“We have asked our leaders to prepare for Assembly polls in 150 seats. Besides, we will also give tickets in remaining 93 seats,” Yadav said. Yadav is known as a strongman in north Bihar. He won the parliamentary election four times in 1991, 1996, 1999 and 2004 from several constituencies in Bihar. He is a native of Purnia located on Indo-Nepal border. His wife Ranjeeta Ranjan is also a parliamentarian.

