Nitu Chandra Srivastava on her Hollywood debut ‘Never Back Down: Revolt’

India Post News Service

The film features Nitu as a fighter who is kidnapped and forced to battle in cut-throat underground fights to win her liberty against a gang who runs the fight trafficking ring.

Actor Nitu Chandra Srivastava is set to make her Hollywood debut with “Never Back Down: Revolt”, the fourth installment in the multi-starrer action franchise. Directed by Kellie Madison, the film also stars Michael Bisping, Brooke Johnston, Diana Hoyos and James Faulkner.

The actor, herself a martial artist, said “Never Back Down: Revolt” was the perfect Hollywood launch pad for her and a dream come true. It came as a huge exciting project to me, getting cast in my first Hollywood action film is a dream come true as I am a trained Martial arts star and I have been waiting to do a hardcore action film since my childhood. What better way to start my Hollywood career than in the action genre,” Nitu said in a statement.

The actor is known for her starring turns in films like ‘Garam Masala’, ‘Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!’, ‘13B’ and for producing the National Award-winning ‘Mithila Makhaan’ (Maithili language movie). She bagged the role in the upcoming action film thanks to her martial art skills.

“From different forms of martial arts and especially having mastered Taekwondo (4th Dan), I practiced it all for a long stretch of time. In the end, these skills have made me physically and mentally so strong which helped me land the role.I remember practicing them endlessly and later recreating it on the set in front of the camera. I now await the release anxiously as I am looking forward to the fans worldwide to see my work and give it the same kind of love,” she added.

Produced by Sony Motion Pictures Worldwide and Mandalay Pictures, “Never Back Down: Revolt” is scheduled to be released on November 16.

Comments

comments